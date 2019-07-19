Tammy J. Eardley

Tammy Jo Eardley, 46, of Witt, formerly of Wilsonville, died at her residence on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. She was born March 9, 1973, in Litchfield, to Marvin Miller and Brenda (Pruitt) Grissom. Tammy enjoyed watching stars.

She is survived by her father, Marvin Miller; son, Cody Eardley of Witt (companion, Leslie Stolte); grandchild, Titan Allen Eardley; nieces, Brianna Hupp of Gillespie, Kimberly Miller of Sawyerville and Kendra Miller of Sawyerville; and brother, Kenneth (Jennifer) Miller of Sawyerville.

Tammy was preceded in death by her mother, brothers, Marvin Miller and Josh Miller.

Visitation was held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to Kravanya Funeral Home. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.