Talbert retires after 23 years as city dispatcher

CARLINVILLE (March 8, 2018) – When city dispatcher Vyolet Talbert began receiving gifts at a retirement ceremony Feb. 27 at Carlinville City Hall, she remarked the best way she knew.

“I think I’ll retire again tomorrow,” she said.

Talbert’s retirement ceremony included a luncheon shared by many of her co-workers, city officials, family and friends.

Carlinville Police Chief Dave Haley noted that during Talbert’s time, around a half dozen or so officers have come and go, three or four fellow dispatchers and several city workers.

“They’ve been good years,” Haley said. “She’s always been that steadfast person. She’s been there for us putting in extra hours at times. We’re all going to miss her.”

Haley called the dispatcher positions a big part of the family, and said they’ve all kind of grown up together over this time.

With the department handling around 35,000 to 40,000 calls per year, and Talbert at work from five to seven days a week each year, that’s a lot of work.

“It’s a credit to Vy,” Haley said. “She’s reached the point where the number one person she has to worry about is Vy.”

A certificate of appreciation as well as various other gifts were given to Talbert. Talbert and those in attendance also enjoyed a piece of cake to end the ceremony.

Amee Lee has been named as the new full-time dispatcher for the city, moving from part-time duty.

Carlinville Mayor Deanna DeMuzio and Police Chief Dave Haley with outgoing retiring dispatcher Vyolet Talbert at a retirement ceremony Feb. 27.