Take Charge of Your Health workshop starts Aug. 26

Take Charge of Your Health workshop starts Aug.

Anyone living with a chronic disease such as heart disease, IBS, chronic pain, diabetes, depression, arthritis, thyroid disease knows there is no cure, but these conditions can be managed.

The Take Charge of Your Health workshop can help individuals be in control of their health.

Registration is now open for the upcoming Take Charge of Your Health Workshop sponsored by the Macoupin County Public Health Department.

The workshop will begin Monday, Aug. 26 at the Macoupin County Public Health Department located at 805 North Broad Street in Carlinville and will meet for six weeks each Monday from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Participants will find ways to improve their quality of life while managing the symptoms of their condition. Past participants have reported that the workshop has helped them improve communications with doctors and family, taught them relaxation techniques that help control pain and other symptoms, helped them discover better nutrition and exercise choices, and helped them to set goals to effectively manage their disease and more.

Take Charge of Your Health is a free six-week workshop led by two trained leaders, who also live with chronic health conditions. The workshop is offered free of charge to the community.

A companion book, “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions,” and a relaxation CD are available for loan or purchase.

Anyone interested should call 217-854-3223, ext. 225 to pre-register.

The workshop series is sponsored by Macoupin County Public Health Department with funding from the Area Agency on Aging for Lincolnland. The workshop is free and donations will be accepted.

For more information or to register, call 217-854-3223, ext. 2285 or 1-888-369-9510, ext. 2285.