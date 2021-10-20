Sylvester “Sy” N. Jarman Jr.

Sylvester “Sy” N. Jarman Jr., 78 of Litchfield, passed away Saturday morning, Oct. 16, 2021, at Heritage Health Care in Gillespie.

Sy was born Dec. 5, 1942, in Hillsboro, a son of Sylvester N. Sr. and Wilma Hicks Jarman.

He married Bonnie Weston on Feb. 6, 1960 at the Barnett Church and she passed away June 7, 2018.

Sy worked as a welder for McHenry Truck Equipment in St. Louis, Mo and retired in 1995.

He enjoyed finishing concrete in his spare time. Sy was a true outdoors man, enjoying all the hunting and fishing skills he knew. He enjoyed coaching his kids little league teams and teaching them his love for the outdoors. He was a gifted musician, playing the bass guitar and singing lead vocals.

Sy is survived by his daughters, Valerie (companion Brian Hendricks) Jarman-Gosch of Gillespie, Vickie (Paul Jr.) Cope of Gillespie, Leisa (Joel) Santy of North Bangor, NY; son, David N. Jarman of Hillsboro; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Jarman of Litchfield; sisters, Teresa Hemken of Eagerville, Rosemary Martin of Litchfield, Janet Conner of Litchfield, Jolynn (Kevin) Hemken of Walshville; several nieces and nephews.

Sy was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; parents and brother, Tom Hicks.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Litchfield Family Funeral Service, Litchfield.

Funeral Services were conducted on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Elm Lawn Cemetery, Litchfield.

Memorials may be made to Litchfield Moose Lodge.

Visit litchfieldffs.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Litchfield Family Funeral Service 700 South State Street is in charge of arrangements.