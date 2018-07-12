Swimming ban lifted at Carlinville Lake; boating ban still in effect

Swimming ban lifted at Carlinville Lake; boating ban

CARLINVILLE (July 12, 2018) – Patrons heading to Carlinville Lake will be able to swim at their own risk, although boating remains suspended for the time being.

The swim ban was lifted after results came back which saw total coliform and e-coli levels drop back to normal readings.

A boating ban was issued May 29 after higher levels than normal of manganese were detected on Lake 1. A few days later, a swimming ban was instituted after high levels of e-coli and total coliform were detected.

Carlinville Lake was built in 1939 with a capacity of 560 million gallons of water.

Dan Held, who represents the city’s public works department for Woodward and Curran as the Project Manager, said that surveys in the 1940s and 1950s, it was discovered that the lake was losing about 6.5 million gallons of water a year through sedimentation coming into the lake.

In the early 1970s, the lake was dredged and restored the original capacity back to the lake by adding three feet to the overflow.

“Assuming the lake is still losing about six million gallons a year through sedimentation since 1970 – almost 50 years – that would be about 300 million. If the original capacity was 560 million, now you’re only at 260 million,” Held said. “That fact alone is what causing some of these issues that have taken place over the last month.”

The Illinois EPA does require the city to do sampling, measuring the chloroform and e-coli in the water. If the e-coli is over one over the length of the study, Held said they will have to start sampling for cryptosporidium, a water-born virus. Chlorine doesn’t kill it, so if it is found in the lake, then Held said adjustments may be need to be made out at the plant to ensure the water is safe.

A state water survey in 1990 said the Carlinville Lake was not resistent to a 20- or 50-year drought.

“If we have one of those, the lake would not be able to sustain water here,” Held said. “In the end, the city has to find a new water source.”

Held added that the best scenario would be for another groundwater source, since that is easier to treat.

“A lot of the bacteria issues that you have in the water go away when you don’t have a surface water,” Held said. “There’s a movement in the industry to get to ground water. It’s cheaper and its better water quality and you get better water quality for the backside.”

As the city’s public works director, Held can only look at every possibility, but the city is looking at moving away from the existing lakes and a return to a ground water source.

The city is currently a part of the Illinois Alluvial Rural Water Company, a private water company which is designed to provide groundwater to residents in those towns who which to be a part of the regional water concept system.

Councilman Cindy Campbell represents the city on the IARWC board and gives monthly updates. With current litigation ongoing, not much progress has been made in trying to get the system off the ground.

The city could also ask to be part of another town’s water source, although that would have its own set of pros and cons along that route. Carlinville would be unable to have any say in how much the water rates would be for customers.

For swimming, samples have to be pulled every so often, and after the levels shot up, the beaches had to be closed down.

“Since that time, we’ve had some rain,” Held said. “Water’s come into the lake. We’ve done some additional testing out there. On Tuesday, I got the word from public health that they had a sample out there, and the sample was fine and we could return to the beach.”

Samples will continue to be pulled. If there happens to be a huge rain and the water starts rushing back into the lake, those numbers could go back up.

“I would look for these problems that we are having water-wise to continue until we get off of Lake 1 and Lake 2,” Held said.