Swim team’s Comerford sets personal mark

SPRINGFIELD (Nov. 30, 2017) – The Bearsharktopus Aquatics Swim Club stayed local for a meet hosted by the Academy Bullets Swim Team in Springfield at Eisenhower Pool recently.

Although there were many other activities also taking place that lead to fragmented attendance including ILMEA District Choir and Band Festival, firearm deer season, and other sports there were some terrific swims logged.

Garrett Comerford, 11, of Carlinville achieved a new best time in 100 breast (1:50.67).

The team will have a holiday break but will be back in competition in Carbondale on December 9-10.