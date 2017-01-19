Swim team competes in two meets

The Boltz USA Swim team traveled to Decatur for the Seth Dunscomb New Year’s Opener hosted by the Decatur Swim Club Jan. 6-8. The meet was successful and fun for the eleven members of the team that were able to make the trip.

Garrett Comerford, 10 of Carlinville, finished seventh in the 50 free (37.50), fifth in 50 back and reduced his time by 0.86 (46.17), and sixth in 100 fly (2:16.25).

Even after the busy weekend, there is no rest time for the Boltz. January 14-15 they traveled to the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center for a meet hosted by the Champaign County YMCA Heat.

The team earned many new accolades over the two days of swim including one swimmer’s regional qualification.

Comerford competed in the two-day event.

The next scheduled meet is in February at Bloomington, hosted by the Red Bird Swim Club at Illinois State University.