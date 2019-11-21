Susanne Day

Susanne Day, 91, of Rossini Road, Shelter Harbor, Rhode Island, formerly of Springfield, died peacefully on Oct. 27, 2019 after a brief illness.

She was born in Springfield Sept. 5, 1928, the daughter of the late Eugene G. and Esther (Whipple) Day. She was also preceded in death by her brother Eugene “Tony” Day Jr.

She entered Springfield High School in Springfield and graduated from Ferry Hall School in Lake Forest.

Susanne attended Pembroke College/Brown University and graduated with the Class of 1950. She was honored to serve as a junior counselor, president of the senior class, and was named the top woman athlete of the college at graduation.

Sue had a long and colorful career working in sales for Trans World Airlines in New York City. In 1980, she retired to her beloved home in Shelter Harbor, where her greatest joy was working in her yard. She also continued to travel extensively and had just returned from a Budapest to Amsterdam River Cruise in September of this year.

She will be sadly missed by her sister, Kitsie Denby of Carlinville. She also leaves her sister-in-law Jacquelyn Day of San Diego, Calif. and her dear friend Lillian Shuff Knight of Shelter Harbor as well as and several greatly loved nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 9 to 10:30am Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 415 S. Broad, Carlinville.

A funeral mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Father John Henry officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery with a graveside service at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23. Heinz Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sue’s memory may be made to Carlinville Area Hospital, 20733 N. Broad, Carlinville, IL 62626 or Shelter Harbor Conservation Society, 16 Handel Road, Westerly, RI 02891.

