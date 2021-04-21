Susan Jean Dewitt

Susan Jean Dewitt, 75, of Gillespie, passed away at Heritage Health of Gillespie, on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 1:45 a.m.

She was born Oct. 15, 1945, in Granite City, to George Dewitt and Elsie (Lancaster) Dewitt.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed crafts.

She is survived by her son, Jamie L. (companion, Angela Davis) Dewitt of Gillespie; sister, Dorothy Crum of Marine; several nieces and nephews.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert Dewitt and George Dewitt.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.

