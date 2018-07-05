Summer Rep to perform The Little Mermaid

CARLINVILLE (July 5, 2018) – Later this month, the Summer Repertory Theatre at Blackburn College will perform a musical that’s sure to entertain all ages: Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

“Our goal is to get more exposure, so we are trying to choose bigger-name shows,” said Director Jami-Lynn Lewis. “A couple years ago I directed Shrek. At that time, we wanted to do The Little Mermaid but had some technical issues , so we weren’t able to get it until this year. We’re family-oriented, so our summer musical is generally family-oriented.”

Auditions were held in late April and early May, and rehearsals began shortly thereafter. All told, the cast includes nearly 70 people, ranging in age from 7 to 70 and across the spectrum of experience, including some who have been cast members in previous shows. High school members make up the biggest age group, but there are also a lot of younger kids as well, most of whom have non-speaking, ensemble roles that mostly sing and dance. “In this particular show, it’s a lot of sea creatures,” said Lewis. “Everyone has worked really hard. They seem to be having a lot of fun. We try to make it as fun and as funny as possible. We want to make it fun so they come back — not just the audiences to performances, but the cast as well.”

Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m., Thursday-Saturday, July 19-21, and Friday-Saturday, July 27-28; and at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 22, and Sunday, July 29. The July 19 performance will be “pay what you can” at the door. Doors open 30 minutes before the show starts.

Tickets cost $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 12 and younger. They can be purchased at the door; at blackburnsummerrep.org; or at Carlinville Public Library and CNB Bank and Trust. Tickets purchased online will not be mailed to the buyer; instead, a receipt will be sent via email and must be brought to the performance for redemption.

“We know that for some people in our community, $12 is a lot, and $12 for an adult ticket when you’ve got a family can be a lot,” said Lewis. “We wanted to give anyone the opportunity to experience the show. I think it was with Annie Get Your Gun that we first did it, and it went over so well that we’ve continued.”

For more information, visit blackburnsummerrep.org or facebook.com/bbsummerrep.

Four of The Little Mermaid’s cast members rehearse a scene from the show’s second act during practices last week in Blackburn College’s Bothwell Auditorium.