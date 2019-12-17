Sue Schuetz

Sue Schuetz, 83, of Modesto, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Heritage Health in Carlinville.

She was born Nov. 25, 1936 in Carlinville, the daughter of the late Evan L. and Lucille Eubank Boston.

She married Tommy Dean Schuetz on April 25, 1958 in Carlinville. He preceded her in death Sept. 1, 1998.

Surviving are her children, Timothy D. Schuetz (Carrie) of Fairview Heights, Il.., Dorothea “Dottie” Dambacher (John) of Modesto, David L. Schuetz (Sandra) of Gilbert, Ariz and Todd A. Schuetz (Erica R.) Griggsville; six grandchildren, Zach Schuetz (Katie), Audrey Schuetz, Justin Dambacher (Ashley), Clint Dambacher (Megan), Kody Purcell (Ben), and Kassidy McGehee (Eric); 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and one brother, Arthur Leroy Boston.

Sue was a 1954 graduate of Carlinville High School and worked at several area banks before moving to Texas in 1991. She returned to Illinois in 2009. Sue loved singing at church, dancing, as well as camping and fishing. She was a member of Modesto Christian Church.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday Dec. 19, 2019 at Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra.

Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery near Modesto, Il. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral chapel. Memorials may be made to Northwestern Food Pantry. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.