Sue Elizabeth Edwards

Sue Elizabeth Edwards, 83, of Shipman, passed away on Monday, June 28, at Robings Manor in Brighton.

She was born on November 9, 1933, in Medora, to the late Bud and Mary (Rice) Stanton.

On August 2, 1956, she married John Calvin Edwards in Medora. He preceded her in death on May 8, 2021. Together they have two children, Betty Lou Edwards of Litchfield and Calvin “Dale” (Becky) Edwards of Shipman.

She is also survived by three grandchildren, Shayne (Michelle) Edwards, Blake (Kayla Jett) Edwards, Haley (Alex Silvester) Edwards; three great grandchildren, with the fourth due in October; sister-in-law Karen Gonzales.

Sue enjoyed traveling, especially trips to Nashville. She spent her life taking care of her family, always babysitting and spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant grandchild and her siblings, Kenny Stanton, Wanda Ruyle, and Velva Jean Darr.

Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora.

Memorials in Sue’s name may be made to her family to be used for the education of her great grandchildren.

Online guestbook and condolences may be found at andersonfamilyfuneral.com.