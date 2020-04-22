EARLY DISMISSAL: No more in-class learning this academic year

EARLY DISMISSAL: No more in-class learning this academic

By: DANIEL WINNINGHAM

Enquirer~Democrat managing editor

When the state of Illinois closed schools in mid-March, many were optimistic about possibly returning later in the spring. That optimism came to a screeching halt late last week.

In-class student learning will not occur from the remainder of the academic year. This announcement from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker came April 17.

“I think everybody was hopeful that we could back to school for the continuity of education and to be able to say goodbye to the students,” Carlinville Community Unit No. 1 School District superintendent Becky Schuchman said Tuesday morning.

However, data and how the virus has been spreading prompted state officials to continue the distancing measuring which focused on flattening the curve.

“As we get closer to April 30, everyone kind of expected the decision to remain closed and we still needed to distance ourselves,” Schuchman said.

The last day students were scheduled to appear at school was Thursday, May 21, while the final day for teachers would have been Friday, May 22.

“As of now, we’ll continue through the end of the school year,” Schuchman said. “We’ll see what’s announced in the next week or so as far as a gradual plan to move more toward normalcy.”

Schuchman thinks there will be a time to have kids return to the school building and get their materials.

“We want to base our plan for having students come pick up items at school on the state’s recommendation,” Schuchman said.

Schuchman has addressed frequently asked questions students or parents may have at this time, most recently with a post to the district’s Facebook page.

“Teachers have set up multiple ways to communicate with students and parents,” Schuchman said. “Some teachers are using classroom apps such as Bloomz and Remind. Others are using Google Classroom and hosting Zoom meetings.”

Students are expected to do their best despite not learning in a physical school building.

“Although Carlinville CUSD#1 does not want this type of learning to have a negative impact on student success, the expectation for students to work to the best of their ability is still in effect,” Schuchman said. “Teachers are providing feedback and opportunities to redo assignments and ask questions as needed.”

The lights at the Carlinville High School Field were turned on, as well as the scoreboard, in recognition of the class of 2020 at 8:20 p.m. Friday, April 17.

“I’m not sure how it started, but it was shared through a lot of organizations by parents and others,” Schuchman said.

On school events

Regarding school events or activities, it’s likely the only one that will occur is graduation, and that may have to wait until the summer.

“Most events will not be rescheduled if on-site learning does not resume,” Schuchman said. “Regarding graduation, we understand that graduation is an important event. We want to celebrate the Class of 2020. Although we have not postponed it at this time, we also know the shelter in place order could be extended and affect the May 24th event.”

IHSA cancels spring state tourneys

The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors met for their April meeting via a video conference call on Tuesday, April 21, where the Board of Directors announced its decision to cancel all IHSA spring state tournaments. The decision to cancel the spring state tournaments comes in conjunction with Friday’s (April 17) announcement by Governor Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education that all Illinois high schools will complete the 2019-20 school term from home via e-learning.

“We support the decision by Governor Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education, and given the logistics, we simply felt we could not conduct state tournaments that meet the expectations of our member schools this spring,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson in a prepared statement. “As disappointing as it may be for students, it is the right decision for their health and safety, as well as for the health and safety of the general public, as we cope with this unprecedented pandemic.”

The IHSA offers state tournaments in the following sports and activities in the spring: girls badminton, boys gymnastics, bass fishing, boys and girls track and field, boys and girls water polo, girls soccer, boys tennis, boys and girls lacrosse, boys volleyball, baseball and softball.

The Board also determined that summer contact days are suspended for this year, unless state government and medical leaders indicate such gatherings are safe. At that time, the Board indicated a willingness to reconsider how summer contact might be conducted and whether opportunities for schools to conduct some kind of spring athletic events might occur.

Pritzker said Monday in his daily press briefing that the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, is showing signs of slowing down and that the social distancing measures put in place have saved thousands of lives.

“Our curve is bending the right way,” Pritzker said.

His comments came as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,151 new cases of the disease and 59 virus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours. That brings the statewide total to 31,508 confirmed cases and 1,349 deaths since the pandemic first appeared in Illinois in late January.