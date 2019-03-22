Students treat themselves to weekend of education at hunter safety class

Students treat themselves to weekend of education at

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer-Democrat Sports Reporter

Last weekend, a 10-hour safety course was held at the Carlinville St. Paul’s Church for all who wished to earn the right to hunt wildlife or to safely operate a firearm. Macoupin County Whitetails Unlimited sponsored the event and provided refreshments. Guns were provided by Quails Forever Unlimited, Star Gun Club, the closed Kahuna organization, and the Clover Cadets 4H Club, all in memory of hunter safety specialist Jerry Arnold. Gary Wiser, Mike King, Dennis Selinger, and Joe “Frenchy” Francois were the instructors.

The class ran from 6-10 p.m., Friday and concluded with a second session on Saturday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Throughout the weekend, the students were educated in several different areas of hunting such as tree stand safety, muzzle loading, basics of archery, wildlife conservation, shotgun fundamentals, first aid, ethics, rifle and pistol operation, five stages of development, and the appropriate techniques of carrying weaponry.

Read the full story in the 3-21-19 edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

The 2019 Hunting Safety Course, sponsored by Macoupin County Whitetails, was instructed by (left to right) Dennis Selinger, Gary Wiser, Mike King and Joe “Frenchy” Francois. Enquirer-Democrat Photo by Jackson Wilson.

Hunting Safety Course Instructor and Jacksonville Springfield Clinic Medical Doctor Mike King demonstrates how to safely handle a firearm rifle during Saturday’s session at St. Paul’s Church of Carlinville. Enquirer-Democrat Photo by Jackson Wilson.