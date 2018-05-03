Students test for new ranks

CARLINVILLE (May 3, 2018) – On April 21, 14 students gathered at Brown’s Karate Academy in order to demonstrate their knowledge and attempt to advance to the next belt rank.

The 14 students went through a one hour exam that covered material such as kicks, punches and blocks; drills and exercises with partners; forms (memorized sequences of around 25 movements); and of course self-defense.

At Brown’s Karate Academy, the type of karate taught is Tang Soo Do.  This Korean system was developed during the first half of the 20th century and is most well-known for its kicks.  Tang Soo Do is a complete system, involving joint locks and throws, as well as kicks and punches.

The instructor, Rick Brown, began his studies in 1975 and has had over 20 students achieve black belt rank or higher.   Anyone interested in learning more about the martial arts can visit the school.

White Belts who tested – from left – Gavin Rives, Alexander Katchmar, Rick Brown (Instructor) and Abby Bayles.

Color belts who tested – front row, from left – Sarah Bayles, Morgen Wilton, Sean Roach, Leo Li, Wendy Jordan, Martha Wilton. Back row – Yeshua Bayles, Scott Bayles, Michael Wilton, Rick Brown (Instructor) Tommy Jordan, Joseph Jordan.

