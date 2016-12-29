Students take free classes at CAH

12-29-16

Students from Carlinville, Northwestern and Gillespie High Schools recently completed the High School to Healthcare (HS2HC) program at Carlinville Area Hospital, where they spent time learning about various health careers from healthcare professionals.

The complimentary class is offered to area high school students interested in pursuing a career in healthcare. Over the course of eight weeks, meeting one evening per week, students meet and learn from professionals in nursing, laboratory science, respiratory therapy, pharmacy, radiology, physical and occupational therapy and behavioral health. The classes are based around a hypothetical case study of a medical situation and injured/ill patient, and each profession teaches students how their profession helps the patient during the course of their recovery. The classes offer hands-on learning opportunities, introduces them to medical equipment, and discusses education requirements, career options and expected career growth within each field.

The next HS2HC course will be offered in the spring semester. For more information, contact Tanya Kessinger at (217) 854-3141, ext. 373.

High School to Healthcare participants included, front row, from left, Cheyenne Schmedeke, Carlinville High School; Kaelyn Hamel, CHS; Taylor Schramm, Northwestern High School; Jessica Roth, CHS; Hannah Doty, Gillespie High School; Addison Bryant, GHS; and Chelsie Greenwalt, CHS. In the back row are Patrice Frasier, Carlinville Area Hospital behavioral health director; Tanya Kessinger, occupational therapy and transitional care unit coordinator; and Paul Kibe, CHS. Not pictured are Alexandria Burleson, Jacob Pierson and Jensie Stults of CHS and McKennzi Dugger and McKennah Dugger of NHS.