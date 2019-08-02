Students "Rock the Block" in preparation for new school year

Students “Rock the Block” in preparation for new

On Tuesday, Carlinville High School hosted its “Rock the Block” event. Students registered for the 2019-20 school year and were given the privilege of traveling through many different stations collaborated into one hallway. Examples included an indoor carnival (pictured above), school supply depot, diner, relaxation station, shoe shop, immunization clinic, fresh cuts shop, beauty boutique and a food pantry. Enquirer Democrat Photo by Jackson Wilson.