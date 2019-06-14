Students in the news 6-13-19

Culver-Stockton College recently recognized 115 students on its honor roll for academic achievement during the spring 2019 semester.

Abby Eccles of Gillespie was named to the list, majoring in athletic training/rehab science. Kirsten Lippold of Carlinville was named to the list, majoring in English education. Jonathan Myers of Virden was named to the list, majoring in history education.

Students on the honor roll have earned between a 3.2 and 3.49 grade point average and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours with no grade lower than a C.

*******

Matthew J. Luth of Carlinville was one of 615 students who were awarded bachelor degrees from St. Lawrence University during commencement ceremonies held on May 19 in Canton, New York.

Luth is a member of the Class of 2019 and majored in history and government. Luth graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree.

*******

Lucy Elizabeth Grant of Bunker Hill graduated with a bachelor of science degree in Exercise Science from the University of Mississippi on May 11 at the university’s 166th Commencement.

Grant was among more than 5,500 students who received degrees as December, May and August graduates.

*******

Millikin student Stephen DeMartini of Gillespie was recognized for academic excellence at the annual Honors Convocation.

DeMartini was among several Millikin students honored for their commitment to the pursuit of academic excellence. More than 80 awards were handed out at this year’s Honors Convocation.

*******

Harmony Miller, a 2020 Spanish and international studies major from Virden, made the Dean’s List at Monmouth College for the Spring 2019 semester.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have a GPA of at least 3.5 for the semester while taking a minimum of three academic credits.

Miller is the child of Russell L. and Dianna M. Miller of Virden.

*******

Iowa State University’s largest-ever graduating class (5,248) received degrees during four spring commencement ceremonies May 9 and 11.

Michael Meyer of Staunton graduated from Iowa State with a bachelor of science degree in agricultural systems technology.