Students in the News

Students in the News

SLUG: SIN

AURORA (July 19, 2018) – Aurora University has named Hannah Tomasko of Vidren, to the Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester.

*****

Sarah Williams of Staunton was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s spring 2018 dean’s list with high honors. Williams is pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering.

*****

Haley Doersam of Bunker Hill and Erin Laubscher of Brighton were named to the McKendree University dean’s list for spring 2018.

*****

Gary Ewin of Mt. Olive was named to McKendree University’s president’s list for spring 2018.

*****

Justin Sprinkel of Carlinville, Jordan Emery and Marissa Jones of Girard and Ava Williams of Virden were named to the University of Illinois Springfield spring 2018 dean’s list.

*****

Samantha Butcher of Carlinville and Adrienne Fouts of Girard were named to the spring 2018 dean’s list at Augustana College.

*****

Caitlyn Fields of Mt. Olive was named to the spring 2018 dean’s list at the University of Findlay, Ohio.

*****

Courtney Kernich of Mt. Olive was named to the spring 2018 dean’s list at Quincy University.