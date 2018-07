Students IN the News

CARLINVILLE (July 12, 2018) – Kristofer Bettis of Carlinville was named to the spring 2018 dean’s list at Manchester University.

*****

Amanda Schmidt of Gillespie was named to the spring 2018 dean’s list at Illinois State University.

*****

Grant Graham of Virden and Tessa Moore and Dylan Zippay of Mt. Olive were named to the spring 2018 dean’s list at Knox College in Galesburg.