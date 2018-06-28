Students in the news

MILWAUKEE (June 28, 2018) – Blaise Hulin of Carlinville graduated May 20 from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis., with a bachelor of arts in anthropology and a minor in biomedical sciences.

Hulin, the son of Paula and Andrew Hulin, was also honored with the Outstanding Senior in Anthropology award from the university’s Klingler College of Arts and Sciences. The award is given to an outstanding senior majoring in anthropology for academic excellence, leadership, service and dedication to the field of anthropology.

*****

The following Macoupin County students were named to the Southwestern Illinois College dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester: Sean Hughes and Joshua White of Benld; Courtney Bangert, Luke Lile and Caleb Reef of Brighton; Courtney Hinckle and Tiffani Owen of Bunker Hill; Randy Estell of Mt. Olive; and Jace Eddington and Molly Margaritis of Staunton.

Hinckle and Owen both graduated from SWIC with honors following the spring semester.

*****

Austin Lytle of Gillespie, Abigail Boente of Carlinville and Sydney Schwegel of Bunker Hill were named to the University of Kentucky dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester.

*****

Natalie Gusewelle of Staunton was named to the spring 2018 dean’s list at Drury University in Springfield, Mo.

*****

The following Macoupin County students recently graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo.: Bryce Boente of Carlinville, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in biology – biomedical sciences option; Kayla Pointer of Chesterfield, bachelor of science in biology – wildlife and conservation option; and Hannah Ruffatto of Shipman, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in business administration, management – human resource management option.