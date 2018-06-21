Students In the News

SPRINGFIELD (June 21, 2018) – The following Macoupin County students were named to the Lincoln Land Community College part-time president’s and vice president’s lists. Students named to the part-time president’s list are noted with an asterisk.

Carlinville: Stephanie Armstrong and Samantha Drake*.

Chesterfield: Edward Abbott*.

Girard: Kwynn Gregory*, Leigh Hatalla*, Kristopher McAlexander* and Joseph Perron*.

Modesto: Mallory Gibbs and Lori Turner*.

Mount Olive: Mia Ross*, Amber Souter, Christina Vazzi* and Ann Wasylenko.

Palmyra: Michael Bates.

Staunton: Heather Devaisher* and Kevin Mitchell*.

Virden: Bridget Bertolino*, Valerie Graham*, Carolyn Huffines, Katlynn Lake*, Christopher Richardson, Vanessa Robnett*, Aaron Royer*, Corey Thompson* and Lynda Watters.

*****

The following Macoupin County students were named to the Lincoln Land Community College full-time president’s and vice president’s lists. Students named to the full-time president’s list are noted with an asterisk.

Benld: William Gill* and John Groves*.

Carlinville: Nicole Kessinger.

Girard: Camryn Elleson, Austin Harvey and Claire Reinhart.

Medora: Martha Wilton*.

Mount Olive: Tricia Hokenson* and Michael Labonte*.

Palmyra: Keith Elliott, Jeffrey Gibbs*, Dewayne Painter, Hyler Pence* and Hunter Rouse*.

Standard City: Cody Dunn*.

Virden: Nicholas Carney and Robert Flowers*.

*****

Jonathan A. Tutterow of Brighton, Jack A. Kufa of Carlinville and Marcella R. Mccalla of Staunton were named to the spring 2018 honor list at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Mo.

*****

The following Macoupin County students were among 2,361 to earn a degree from Missouri State University at its spring 2018 commencement on May 18: Connor Patterson of Brighton, bachelor of arts in global studies; and Kyle Bort of Carlinville, bachelor of science in modern language.

*****

Mitchell Armour of Carlinville, son of Todd and Martha Armour, graduated from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign on May 13 with a bachelor of science degree in crop science. He is pursuing a master’s degree in plant genetics at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

*****

The following Macoupin County students were named to the Dean’s List at Millikin University for spring 2018: Jacob Segrest of Brighton, Robert Kirk of Carlinville, Stephen DeMartini of Gillespie, Logan Talkington of Girard and Olivia Thomson of Palmyra.

*****

The following Macoupin County students were among 1,335 students to earned degrees or certificates at Western Illinois University for spring 2018.

Brighton: Adam Kuhn, bachelor of science in law enforcement and justice administration.

Carlinville: Quantrel Williams, bachelor of business in enterprise marketing.

Chesterfield: Jayme Geisler, bachelor of science in agricultural business.

Hettick: Logan Conrady, bachelor of science in agricultural science.

Palmyra: Justin Relefored, bachelor of science in general studies and Elijah Weller, bachelor of science in agricultural science.

*****

Haley Rees of Bunker Hill graduated from Harding University on May 5 with a bachelor of science degree in communication sciences and disorders.

*****

Shelby Heyen of Gillespie graduated from Northland College with a bachelor of arts degree in history, humanity and nature studies: global cultural perspectives.

*****

The following Macoupin County students were named to the president’s list at Lewis and Clark Community College for the spring 2018 semester.

Benld: Ryan Dopuch, Adrianne Hartman, Bailey Jarman, Alexander Jasper, Maya Marcacci, Teran Schlechte, Tate Wargo and John Wyatt.

Brighton: Cecilia Ballard, Jaycie Beard, Kaylee Bock, Leanna Bockstruck, Caden Bohn, Cheyanne Brown, Emily Burns, Dulcie Cargill, Taylor Cranmer, Jacob Entrikin, Brian Formea, Jonathan French, Benjamin Gallaher, Alexander Gates, Haylee Hallows, Mya Harbison, Abigail Harper, Emily Hays, Brandon Heineman, Mariah Hellrung, Taylor Jansen, Christina Jeffers, Hanna Kahl, Rachel Kessinger, Morgan Laramee, Jenna McElyea, Zacari Miller, Amanda Mitchell, Erin Morris, Brianna Murphy, Cortney Nelson, Katey Norris, Emmaly Ragsdale, Caleb Robinson, Madison Scates, Grant Seniker, Jacob Simmons, Harley Sims, Sydney Sinks, Courtney Stahling, Lana Kay Tutterow, Luke Tutterow, Calvin Vail, Madelyn Vaughan, Morgan Vaughan, Diana Watson, Bailey Weible, Gretchen Werner, Tanner Werts, Brooklyn Wigger, Anya Alexis Wilkie and Isabelle Wolff.

Bunker Hill: Haley Allen, Marissa Barth, Jessica Bassett, Haley Burris, Nathan Cauley, Elijah Dannenbrink, Ashley Dey, Amy Duty, Zachary Girth, Shelby Hutson, Grace Kiffmeyer, Robert Klopmeier, Natalie Landreth, Megan Lesemann, Olivia Mellenthin, Caitlin Morey, Abbygale Mortland, Ava Ostendorf, Mallory Schwegel, Rikki Scrivner, Sophia Suchomski, Cassidy Taylor and Dylan Trimm.

Carlinville: Karly Ambuel, Sydney Bates, Tyler Behme, Michael Bolomey, Joseph Brown, Andrew Deneve, Alyssa Despain, Karley Dixon, Katerina Emmons, Konnor Emmons, Adin Fleischer, Zachary Gillespie, Cora Gray, Lauren Harris, Natalie Kaganich, Bailey Lippold, Gabriella Marchiori, Samuel Mock, Benjamin Polo, Maggie Ratcliff, Brayden Reed, Greg Reynolds, Emma Smith, Grace Traylor, Robert Wiggins, Taylor Wills and Grace Zachary.

Chesterfield: Alexis Egelhoff and Peyton Smith.

Eagerville: Hannah Labby.

Gillespie: Abigail Barber, Karli Carr, Emma Claussen, Ally Clay, Hannah Doty, Christopher Elizondo, Regan Goldasich, Liberty Hartley, Marshall Hatlee, Madison Hedrick, Gary Manus, Grace Martin, Breanna Mull, Elizabeth Niemeyer, Chase Odell-Mueller, Alexis Ollis, Adam Reed, Gary Ross and Miranda Tarro.

Medora: Justin Bailey, Julie Bennett, Abbey Burns, Reece Davis, Janel Gaither, Joseph Gaither, Caden Heyen, Carter Moore, Sarah Richey and Ashlyn Ringhausen.

Mount Olive: Rachael Emmenderfer.

Piasa: Joanne Harrelson, Benjamin Lowis and Thomas Wilson.

Sawyerville: Jessica Sharp.

Shipman: Aaron Brown, Logan Connors, MacKenzie Kasarda, Drew Runde, Cameron Waggoner and Rachel Wolff.

Staunton: Hali Bandy, Ryan Best, Griffin Bianco, Elizabeth Birdsell, Noah Birk, Megan Boyer, Jenna Carrigan, Alexis Cox, Nathan Dannels, Teagan Eckmann, Joseph Fisher, Katie Goble, Shyanna Gray, Dylan Hemann, Casey Hopper, Tori Horstmeyer, Malissa Huddleston, Sarah Isenberg, Natalie Kovaly, Zoeann Large, Hannah Luketich, Jacob Masinelli, Cullen McBride, Kailyn Meyers, Rose Milcic, Steven Moore, Drew Mullenix, Ashleigh N. Painter, Kaleigh Pirok, Carson Rantanen, Abby Scanzoni, Cole Schuette, Victoria Seago, MacKenzie Sievers, Trent Stamer, Austin Tallman and Kaitlin Treffert.

*****

The following Macoupin County students were named to the Lewis and Clark Community College dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester.

Benld: Arberesha Asani, William Bertetto, Blake Hammann, Brianna Kerley and Kalli Phillips.

Brighton: Alyssa Norell, Maria Allen, Colton Bachman, Jessica Bailey, Amber Barnett, Joel Biesk, Lauren Coon, Gabrielle Cranmer, Ahsley Dunham, Blaine Embley, Grace Frost, Tanner Fry, Deanna Halcom, Vivian Jones, Emma Kelly, Alexander Lane, Lindsey Lombardo, Korin Lucas, Toni Metz, Hayley Neibel, Clayton Norris, Michell Nunley, Ashley Oertel, Nicole Rands, Patricia Roberts, Baylie Rushing, Adlai Schetter, Brock Seymour, Bailee Stahl, Alexandra Vaughan, Brittney Walkington, Alyson Walter, Madelyn Walter, Tanner Whipps, Jerry White, Ashley Wickenhauser, Zeke Wilfong and Presley Williams.

Bunker Hill: Alyssa Austill, Shanena Brooks, Toma Brousseau, Teresa Cannedy, Calea Conlee, Ariel Crader, Jodie Foster, Breanna Fowler, Madison Frey, Micah Giberson, Emmy Hanner, Alec Hester, Braden Morris, Cheyenne Myatt, Heidi Ostendorf, Olivia Schellingburger, Whitney Schleyhahn, Steven Weidner and Shelley Yates.

Carlinville: Amy Tofte, Shawndra Barnes, Justic Brock, Garrett Campbell, Alexander Chapman, August Collins, Makenize Cox, Kyle Dixon, Jarret Easterday, Adam Emery, Seth Evans, Sophie Evans, Caleb Gibble, Lynde Gibbs, Nicholas Havlin, Charles Helton, Steven Hill, Joshua Hinzman, Jordyn Houseman, Dustin Janssen, John Kleinlein, Jason Landon, Kirsten Lippold, Kasara Murdzia, Hannah Naugle, Samantha Park, Abby Parker, Gavin Porter, Logan Rosentreter, Jessica Roth, Matthew Schmidt, Allison Schupbach, William Shipley, Vanessa Stiefel, Raiven Stieglitz, Nicholas Walton, Adriann Welte, Danielle Westnedge and Devin Whitworth.

Chesterfield: Hannah Bell, Joseph Rosentreter and Erik Stover.

Dorchester: Sydney Henrichs.

Gillespie: Tabitha Bersch, Rachel Boeck, Seth Celmer, Lauren Christer, Cassie Clark, Kelly Emelander, Whitley Gibson, Macie Halpin, MacKenzie Ikerman, N. Morgan, Ashley Pokorney, Evan Price, Dylan Rosentreter, Sara Ruyle, Kayla Spencer, Nicholas Spencer, Rayanne Thompson, Kayla Wentler, Michelle Whaley, Nicholas Wyatt, Zachary Zelenka and Elizabeth Zenner.

Girard: Michael Douglas.

Medora: Jack Barkley, Taylor Davis, Morgan Kiel, Karlena Lahey, Shelby Ritchey and Hannah Woods.

Mount Olive: Jennifer Walker.

Piasa: Madelynn Clevenger and Ethan Wilson.

Sawyerville: Sierra Nance.

Shipman: Carrigan Barnhary, Brittany Cox, Collin Dankenbring, Jenna Granda, Andrew Jones, Eugene Kahl, Jade Kahl, Amber Moore and Angela Poe.

Staunton: John Aljets, Jeremy Anderson, Noah Bertels, Taylor Boettcher, Holly Bollman, Lilly Booth, Kendal Boyd, Bryce Buzick, Logan Cayce, Ariana Coan, MacKinzie Colley, Martin Cralley, Brandon Delaney, Devid Deweese, MacKenzie Foster, Leslie Frank, Annika Heim, Haliegh Hester, Mali Hoffman, Daniel Jarden, Whitney King, Kimberly Kruse, Madelyn Legendre, Courtney Masinelli, Alyssa McKay, Cody Newcomb, Morgan Nolan, Andrew Novack, Justin Odorizzi, Dyllon Penzotti, Alec Piper, Damion Posey, Sophia Pritchett, Cameron Reid, Dana Rigor, Hope Robertson, Amanda Royer, Colin Russell, Annybelle Showalter, Michael Sievers, Jessica Smith, Erin Wall, Ethan Willis, Nicholas Yates and Andrew Senner.