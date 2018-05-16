Students in the News

SPRINGFIELD (May 16, 2018) – Leigh Hatalla of Girard was one of 15 second-year nursing students from the Lincoln Land Community College Associate Degree Nursing program inducted into the Beta Nu Chapter of the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society on April 26.

The students had to maintain stringent academic requirements and complete a capstone community education project to be eligible for membership. Students were honored at a ceremony at the LLCC-Springfield campus and received a certificate, an Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society pin and peach honor cords to wear at commencement.

*****

The following Macoupin County students were named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Blackburn College.

Benld: Kaitlyn Scott.

Brighton: Jaide Trevino, Rachel Cox, Russel Kallal, Samantha Cranmer and Tina Hall.

Carlinville: Aaron Bernhardt, Aleisha Stiltner, Baylee Hughes, Carley Brown, Cristopher Miller, Erin Boehm, Jaclyn Rogers, Kendall Camp, Kristin Siglock, Lisa Knight and McKenzie Michaelis.

Gillespie: Blake Peterson, Chase Peterson and Mackenzie Bryant.

Girard: Gary Lowder and Wendy Pocklington.

Piasa: Timothy Lacy.

Shipman: Whitney Runyon.

Staunton: Autumn Haas, Brandon Saffel and Megan Dees.

Virden: Ashley McCloughan and Trenton Allen.

*****

Caitlyn Fields of Mt. Olive recently participated in the University of Findlay’s (Ohio) 2018 Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity. She was named to the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Chapter 310 as a freshman. At the symposium, held on campus, students were given the opportunity to share their research, creativity and professional learning experiences with the university and community.

*****

Gary Ewin of Mt. Olive and Darla Wall of Staunton were recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at McKendree University.

****

The following Macoupin County students recently graduated from McKendree University in Lebanon.

Brighton: Anessa Emmons, bachelor of science in nursing, magna cum laude.

Bunker Hill: Emily Doersam, bachelor of business administration in economics, finance and management, magna cum laude; and Haley Doersam, bachelor of arts in public relations.

Gillespie: Jason Whitlock, bachelor of arts in sociology.

Staunton: Donald Nicholas III, master of business administration; and Darla Wall, education specialist degree in curriculum design and instruction.

*****

Matthew Patrick Boente Jr., grandson of Doris Ann Boente, graduated magna cum laude May 5 from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, Calif., with a bachelor of arts degree in English literature.

Boente was captain of the ice hockey team and named LMU male athlete of the year for 2017-18 and team MVP for both his junior and senior years. He was also the team’s all-time leading scorer (points per game) and was named to the Western College Hockey Conference first team all-conference as center.

*****

Brenden Engelke, the son of Brian and Lisa Engelke of Gillespie, graduated May 4 from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a master of science degree in accountancy.

He is now preparing to take the CPA exams over the summer and has accepted a position as an assurance associate with RSM US LLP in St. Louis, Mo., where he will begin working this fall.

*****

Haley Rees of Bunker Hill was named to the spring 2018 dean’s list at Harding University in Searcy, Ark.

*****

Two Girard students were recently recognized at Lincoln Land Community College’s 2018 Student Recognition Ceremony, held May 8. Amber Jones received the Psychology Club Award, while Zebadiah R. Robinette was named the Applied Technology and Workforce Development Honor Graduate.

*****

The following Macoupin County students recently graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Benld: Arberesha Asani, bachelor of science in biological sciences; Besart Asani, bachelor of science in integrative studies; and Besarta Asani, bachelor of science in biological sciences.

Brighton: Cassidy Ackerman, bachelor of science in nursing, cum laude; Bailey Allen, bachelor of science in nutrition, cum laude; Tiffiny Allen, bachelor of science in sociology; Lora Fritsch, bachelor of science in psychology; Joshua Jorden, bachelor of science in civil engineering; Erica McCord, bachelor of science in public health; Michael Pulley, bachelor of science in computer management and information systems; Danial Shelton, bachelor of science in nursing (RN); Rheanna Vonnahmen, bachelor of science in nutrition; and Joshua Lucker, master of arts in sociology.

Bunker Hill: Allison McElroy, bachelor of science in elementary education; Dustee Reeder, bachelor of science in exercise science, cum laude; Jennifer Robbins, bachelor of science in psychology; Gina Calvanese, doctorate in nursing practice; and John Weidner, master of business administration.

Carlinville: Joshua Boston, bachelor of arts in mass communications; Emily Hicks, bachelor of science in exercise science; Brooke Jamieson, bachelor of science in criminal justice studies; Molly Reiher, bachelor of science in business administration; Kimberlee Wills, bachelor of science in criminal justice studies; Rebecca Koebbe, master of music degree in music and post-baccalaureate degree in vocal pedagogy.

Gillespie: Nathan Henrichs, bachelor of science in elementary education; Justine Hill, bachelor of science in nursing; Tyanna Link, bachelor of science in nursing (RN); and Brenden Engelke, master of science in accountancy.

Girard: Olivia Dugger, bachelor of science in criminal justice studies; and Shawn Pierson, bachelor of science in nursing (RN), cum laude.

Mt. Olive: Chloe Gretak, bachelor of science in applied communication studies.

Plainview: Tamatha McClain, master of science in education, in curriculum and instruction.

Standard City: Bailey Reed, bachelor of science in sociology.

Staunton: Brittney Schrader, bachelor of arts in art; Lindsay Allen, bachelor of science in nursing; Valerie Becker, bachelor of science in physics, honors scholar; Kelly Best, bachelor of science in nursing (RN), summa cum laude; Thomas Homeier, bachelor of science in business administration; Kaitlyn Jensen, bachelor of science in nursing, cum laude; Leyla Kays, bachelor of science in early childhood education; John Kloss, bachelor of science in exercise science; Jenna Nowell, bachelor of science in nursing (RN), summa cum laude; Charles Pelo, bachelor of science in geography; Abigail Reller, bachelor of science in biological sciences; Cody Rigor, bachelor of science in computer management and information systems, cum laude; Matthew Tingle, bachelor of science in computer management and information systems; Tawny Thomas, doctorate in nursing practice; and Daniel Podwojski, master of science in education, in curriculum and instruction.

Virden: Allison Helmerichs, bachelor of science in nursing (RN), magna cum laude; and Matthew Helmerichs, bachelor of science in nursing (RN), magna cum laude.