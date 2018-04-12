Students in the News

CHAMPAIGN (April 12, 2018) – The following Macoupin County students were named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign: Ava Y. Armour, Mitchell E. Armour and Bailey A. Schmidt of Carlinville; Layne H. Kncohe of Dorchester; Samantha P. Elizondo of Gillespie; Payton M. Heyen of Medora; Maria R. Clarke and Madison Fuller of Mt. Olive; and Bailey K. Stauffer of Virden.

Noah A. Moore of Virden graduated with honors from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign in August 2017, with a bachelor of science in kinesiology.

Jonathan H. Loy of Medora graduated from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign in December 2017, with a bachelor of science in agricultural and consumer economics.

Austin Dennison of Virden, a member of the Lincoln Land Community College Agriculture Club, was a member of a livestock specialist team that won first place at the National Postsecondary Agriculture Student Conference, held in Louisville, Ky., in March.

Margaret Bruhn of Staunton was initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.