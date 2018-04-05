Students in the News

GILLESPIE (April 5, 2018) – Gillespie High School senior Benjamin Polo of Carlinville and Southwestern High School senior Sarah Richey of Medora were among 30 students to receive $2,000 agriculture scholarships from Farm Credit Illinois.

Polo, the son of Kevin and Therese Polo, plans to attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where he will study pre-veterinary medicine and science.

Richey, the daughter of Joseph and Lynn Richey, plans to attend Illinois Central College in the agriculture transfer program.

Family nurse practitioner Ruth Holley of Carlinville earned a master’s degree in nursing education from McKendree College and a post-master’s education as a family nurse practitioner from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and the American Nurses Credentialing Center. She is a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and Illinois Society for Advanced Practice Nursing. Her areas of professional interest include evidence-based medicine and preventative medicine. She lives on a small farm with her family.

