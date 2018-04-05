Students in the News

GILLESPIE (April 5, 2018) – Gillespie High School senior Benjamin Polo of Carlinville and Southwestern High School senior Sarah Richey of Medora were among 30 students to receive $2,000 agriculture scholarships from Farm Credit Illinois.

Polo, the son of Kevin and Therese Polo, plans to attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where he will study pre-veterinary medicine and science.

Richey, the daughter of Joseph and Lynn Richey, plans to attend Illinois Central College in the agriculture transfer program.

*****

Family nurse practitioner Ruth Holley of Carlinville earned a master’s degree in nursing education from McKendree College and a post-master’s education as a family nurse practitioner from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and the American Nurses Credentialing Center. She is a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and Illinois Society for Advanced Practice Nursing. Her areas of professional interest include evidence-based medicine and preventative medicine. She lives on a small farm with her family.