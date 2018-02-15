Students in the News

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (Feb. 15, 2018) – Grant Francis of Brighton was named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.

Eric Pingolt of Carlinville was named to the fall 2017 president’s list at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo., for earning a 4.0 grade-point average.

Garrett Simpson of Brighton was named to the fall 2017 honor roll at Culver-Stockton College.

Kayla M. Rettig of Staunton was named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The following Macoupin County students were named to the part-time and full-time president’s and vice president’s lists at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield. Those named to the president’s list (indicated with an asterisk) earned a 4.0 grade-point average.

Part-time: Michael A. Heller and Jeffrey E. Stewart* of Carlinville; Kayla M. Burney, Leigh N. Hatalla*, Kristopher P. McAlexander and Zebadiah R. Robinette* of Girard; Kimberly L. Simpson* of Modesto; Tricia A. Hokenson of Mt. Olive; Michael K. Bates and Hyler W. Pence* of Palmyra; Cody A. Dunn of Standard City; Jessica M. Gilmore* and Corey M. Thompson* of Virden; and Christopher J. Harbaugh* of Wilsonville.

Full-time: John A. Groves* of Benld; Katelyn A. Wittman* of Chesterfield; Lauren D. Nichols and Jesse P. Pharris* of Girard; Martha I. Wilton* of Medora; Baylee K. Flowers of Modesto; Dewayne D. Painter of Palmyra; Kevin T. Mitchell of Staunton; and Valerie G. Graham*, Elizabeth P. Plessa, Vanessa L. Robnett and Aaron J. Royer* of Virden.

Courtney Kernich of Mt. Olive was named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Quincy University.

Alexander T. Bouldin graduated from Western Illinois University in Macomb following the summer 2017 semester, with a bachelor of science in law enforcement and justice administration.

The following Macoupin County students were named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at the University of Illinois, Springfield: Brenden L. Emmons and Kristin M. Hall of Brighton; Justin M. Sprinkel of Carlinville; Jimi J. Hagan of Gillespie; Jordan M. Emery and Marissa L. Jones of Girard; Katelynn Buckner of Plainview; and Olivia E. Langheim and Taylor E. Ledgerwood of Virden.

Jonathan A. Tutterow of Brighton and Jack H. Kufa, Lucas P. Mefford and Jack T. Reiher of Carlinville were named to the fall 2017 honor list at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Mo.

Kate Warma of Carlinville was named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Butler University in Indianapolis, Ind.

Kayla Thompson of Carlinville was named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Illinois College in Jacksonville.

Sloan Nickel of Carlinville was named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

Jordan Markel of Bunker Hill, son of Paul and Shelle Markel, has received an Alumni Scholarship to attend Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.