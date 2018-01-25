Students In the News

GREENVILLE (Jan. 25, 2018) – Kimberly Behrends of Staunton, Marley Schmidt of Carlinville and Samuel Alender of Staunton were named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Greenville University in Greenville.

*****

Maddison B. Bellm of Carlinville was named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Southeast Missouri State University.

*****

Hannah Tomasko of Virden was named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Aurora University in Aurora. She was recognized with high honors for earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

*****

Erin Laubscher of Brighton, Emily Doersam and Haley Doersam of Bunker Hill, Ashley Corbin of Gillespie, Gary Twin and Meghan McCollum of Mt. Olive and Shelbey Sawyer of Plainview were named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at McKendree University in Lebanon.

*****

The following Macoupin County students were named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Benld: Jessica J. Cook and Daniel R. Dobrino.

Brighton: Bailey K. Allen, Collin C. Baumgartner, Taylor R. Bozarth, Jamie L. Geisler, Brittany A. Gresham, Vincent M. Heacock, Megan N. Paulda, Caleb D. Rich, Aaron B. Tutterow, Rheanna L. Vonnahmen and Emily T. Wolff.

Bunker Hill: Megan E. Beachum, Drew Meehan, Caleb N.D. Moore, Dustee R. Reeder, Jennifer E. Robbins, Samantha K. Scroggins, Shannon L. Stumpf and Allison J. Taylor.

Carlinville: Emily I. Gillen, Emily J. Hicks, Molly A. Reiher, Jackson T.J. Smith and Crystal E. Wiese.

Gillespie: Ashlen B. Hayes, Mirena K. Pebley and Erika M. Schmidt.

Girard: Jill Cherry, Madalyn S. Crawford and Kory L. Schott.

Medora: Samuel K. Loy.

Mt. Olive: Nathaniel L. Spaller.

Plainview: Conner C. McClain.

Staunton: Brooke N. Bekeske, Margaret L. Bruhn, Tristan M. Coan, Samuel C. Dietiker, Senica L. Ellis, Dallas R. Foster, Katelyn N. Fox, Kaitlyn P. Jensen, Matthew J. Johnson, Leyla A. Kays, John M. Kloss, Allison P. Mitchell, Ethan W. Mullenix, Charles L. Pelo, Kelsey N. Piper, Hannah M. Pritchett, Zoe B. Sheets and Lucas N. Trettenero.

Virden: Meighan D. Smith.

Wilsonville: Scott Antrobus.