Students in the News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (Dec. 28, 2017) – Cody Croxford of Medora has received the Residence Life Leadership Award and Midwest Achievement Award to attend Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo., for the 2018-19 school year. He is the son of Kenneth Perry of St. Charles, Mo., and Dara Simmons of Medora and will be a 2018 graduate of Southwestern High School.

*****

The following Macoupin County students have been named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Southeast Missouri State University: Savannah Gresham and Katrina Yeager of Bunker Hill; Maddison Bellm, Bryce Boente and Camryn Fones of Carlinville; Kayla Pointer of Chesterfield; McKenzie Whitworth of Gillespie; Alison Brannam and Amy Grandidier of Mt. Olive; and Hannah Ruffatto of Shipman.

*****

These Macoupin County students graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Dec. 16. Honors are indicated with one asterisk for cum laude and two for magna cum laude.

Brighton: Rachel Eveans*, bachelor of science in nursing (RN); Jamie Geisler, bachelor of science in exercise science; Jessica Rutledge, bachelor of science in chemistry; and Nicholas Simmons*, bachelor of science in history.

Bunker Hill: Joshua Koehne, post-baccalaureate degree in museum studies; Drew Meehan, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; and Brittany Polo, bachelor of science in psychology.

Carlinville: Breeann Heimsness-Dowdy, bachelor of science in mathematical studies; and Alexander Mock, bachelor of science in computer management and information systems.

Gillespie: Jessica Kelly, master of science in education (special education); Mirena Pebley**, bachelor of science in biological sciences; and Stephanie Wernle, bachelor of arts in art.

Girard: Shawn Pierson*, bachelor of science in nursing (RN); and Lauren Pitchford, bachelor of science in business administration.

Medora: Samuel Loy*, bachelor of science in accountancy.

Mt. Olive: Kara Gan, master of arts in sociology; and Kristian Nowell, bachelor of science in criminal justice studies.

Shipman: Caleb Mansfield, bachelor of science in mass communications.

Standard City: Jessica Bauser, bachelor of science in nursing (RN).

Staunton: Lucas Meyer, bachelor of science in biological sciences.

Virden: Eliza Cumming, bachelor of science in accountancy; and Stephanie Stauffer, bachelor of science in business administration.