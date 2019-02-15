Students in the news 2-14-19

Grant Francis of Brighton was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.

Grace Hulin and Sloan Nickel of Carlinville were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

Tanner Barnes of Girard was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Aurora University in Aurora.

The following Macoupin County students were named to the fall 2018 president’s list (grade point average of 3.75 or higher) at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

Benld: Alexander H. Jasper, Maya M. Marcacci, Dominic A. Maykopet, Teran K. Schlechte, Zachary T. Schuette, Tate S. Wargo and John Wyatt.

Brighton: Gerald W. Arnett, Ryleigh P. Baker, Cecilia R. Ballard, Brianne E. Bland, Kaylee A. Bock, Caden J. Bohn, Cheyanne V. Brown, Emily L. Burns, Nathan Cairns, Jared J. Dunnagan, Alexis F. Hall, Abigail F. Harper, Emma Haselhorst, Spencer D. Heineman, Mariah L. Hellrung, Jesse A. Holt, Taylor L. Jansen, Hannah M. Kahl, Emma M. Kelly, Rachel E. Kessinger, Jacob Klug, James Krankel, Zacari L. Miller, Amanda K. Mitchell, Erin N. Morris, Brianna Murphy, Hannah Norris, Katey Norris, Karlee G. Paslay, Emmaly J. Ragsdale, Madison Scates, Stephen C. Schobernd, Hannah O. Shaw, Kristopher A. Shaw, Erick A. Sosa, Courtney L. Stahling, Zoe Swift, Stanley J. Trevino, Luke Tutterow, Joshua C. Van Doren, Madelyn P. Vaughan, Morgan C. Vaughan, Diana E. Watson, Bailey Weible, Tanner J. Werts, Brooklyn R. Wigger, Zeke J. Wilfong and Joseph W. Williamson.

Bunker Hill: Allysa J. Austill, Jessica Bassett, Haley M. Burris, Elijah D. Dannenbrink, Zachary Girth, Roxanne Robin Howald, Grace A. Kiffmeyer, Robert T. Klopmeier, Natalie J. Landreth, Megan E. Lesemann, Josephine L. Manar, Caitlin N. Morey, Ava Ostendorf, Eric L. Sanner, Rikki R. Scrivner, Larry E. Severs, Jr., Elizabeth C. Sherfy, Tracy E. Skersick, Sophia C. Suchomski, Cassidy Taylor, Jacob Weidner, Matthew G. Weidner, Luci M. Wilson, Miriam E. Wolff, and Zane L. Zimmerman Jr.

Carlinville: Tyler Behme, Andrew Deneve, Rachel A. Direso, Cara Emery, Katerina L. Emmons, Konnor L. Emmons, Adin Fleischer, Harry Frye, Danika R. Gilliland, Cora Gray, Tyler R. Hughes, Annabelle Hulett, Madelynn R. Hulett, Bailey Lippold, Gabriella Marchiori, Molly McEuen, Aidan Naugle, Shailey Park, Greg Reynolds, Emma M. Smith, Vanessa Stiefel, Grace Traylor, and Samantha Unterbrink.

Chesterfield: Alexis Egelhoff, Peyton Smith and Erik D. Stover.

Gillespie: Lexie Bussmann, Mark C. Cunningham, Hannah P. Doty, Merry R. Forsythe, Madison M. Hedrick, Juliann P. Hendricks, Grace A. Martin, Nina G. Moutrie, Breanne K. Mull, Stefanie R. Pryor, Macie L. Rhodes, Gary T. Ross, Rylee Sarti, Amanda L. Schmidt, Erika M. Schmidt, Baylor T. Smith and Hannah D. Trumpy.

