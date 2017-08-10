Students In the News

Ashley Kraushaar of Brighton and Kristofer Bettis of Carlinville were named to the spring 2017 dean’s list at Manchester University.

*****

Shelby Brown of Carlinville recently graduated from St. Louis College of Pharmacy. She is the child of Peggy and Dan Brown and a 2011 graduate of Carlinville High School.

*****

Zachary Taylor of Mt. Olive graduated summa cum laude from Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa, with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice.

*****

The following Macoupin County students were named to the spring 2017 honors lists at Lewis and Clark Community College. Students earning a cumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher were named to the president’s list, while those earning a GPA of 3.25-3.74 were named to the dean’s list.

President’s List

Benld: Daniel R. Dobrino, Ryan D. Dopuch, Anthony J. Greff, and Bailey A. Jarman.

Brighton: Courtney D. Bangert, Amber M. Barnett, Ronald Bartee, Collin Baumgartner, Jaycie R. Beard, Kimberly L. Behrends, Taylor R. Bozarth, Lauren G. Camerer, Brenton J. Cox, Taylor A. Cranmer, Brenden L. Emmons, Emma Ernst, Lindsay M. Fickle, Grant D. Francis, Jonathan K. French, Benjamin A. Gallaher, Christopher S. Garrett, Haylee A. Hallows, Emily G. Hays, Kayla M. Howard, Christina M. Jeffers, William S. Jones, II, Ann E. Kloempken, Stephanie E. Korte, Alexander C. Lane, Morgan K. Laramee, Erin C. Laubscher, Grace A. Luly, Zacari L. Miller, Megan N. Paulda, Noah T. Ragsdale, Kelsey P. Rhoades, Shelby L. Salzman, Madison Scates, Grant C. Seniker, Jacob Simmons, Harley Sims, Sydney K. Sinks, Lane L. Sparks, Courtney L. Stahling, Tanya M. Stallings, Aaron B. Tutterow, Jonathan A. Tutterow, Calvin A. Vail, Diana Watson, Payton Werner, Ryan J. Wickenhauser, Anya Alexis H. Wilkie, Emily T. Wolff, and Isabelle J. Wolff.

Bunker Hill: Jessica Bassett, Emilee L. Crook, Hunter L. Frohock, Zachary Girth, Lauren R. Hassebrock, Robert T. Klopmeier, Derek R. McCarty, Jalie N. Merritt, Peter Nichols, Alexander P. Obrien, Heidi R. Ostendorf, Rianna R. Runge, Samantha K. Scroggins, Dane G. Sellars, Myla C. Selph, and Steven B. Weidner.

Carlinville: Lydia Albertine, Karly M. Ambuel, Ava Y. Armour, Grayson Armour, Jesse L. Bernhardt, Justin A. Bown, Kassandra Emery, Camryn Fones, Amanda L. Healy, Grace K. Hulin, Dustin P. Janssen, Natalie A. Kaganich, Jack Kufa, Devon F. Masters, Paul K. Mbugua, Lucas P. Mefford, Jacob I. Morgan, Emerald Ondrey, Megan R. Passalacqua, Greg Reynolds, William A. Shipley, Rachel M. Strubbe, Nathan Thompson, Christopher E. Ware, Jr., Robert J. Wiggins, and Taylor J. Wills.

Gillespie: Allison M. Bires, Nathan A. Davis, Christopher T. Elizondo, Emily A. Elizondo, Regan E. Goldasich, Jacob Goodson, Emily J. Harszy, MacKenzie H. Ikerman, Jacob D. Martin, Amanda L. Schmidt, Rayanne F. Thompson, Michelle L. Whaley, and Nicholas J. Wyatt.

Medora: Samantha J. Burns, Jeffrey M. Gather, Caden W. Heyen and Jenna Moore.

Mt. Olive: Rachael M. Emmenderfer and Nicholas S. Jarman.

Piasa: Madelynn K. Clevenger, Benjamin Lowis, Ethan Wilson and Thomas Wilson.

Shipman: Drew J. Runde, Whitney D. Runyon and Zachary T. Simons.

Staunton: Noah J. Bertels, Elizabeth R. Birdsell, Kelsey J. Bone, Lilly Booth, Eugene E. Brackman, Bryce L. Buzick, Nikolas J. Casper, Katherine F. Cloud, Alexis E. Cox, Mallory K. Feldmann, Jacqueline Fox, Shyanna R. Gray, Kyle D. Hartsook, Samantha D. Hoffman, Tori C. Horstmeyer, Kimberly A. Kruse, Jacob V. Masinelli, Marcella R. McCalla, Austin Parish, Victoria M. Seago, Annamarie Shearlock, Austin P. Tallman, John W. Wasielewicz, and Zoe Wotchko.

Dean’s List

Benld: Emily D. Barylske, Adrianne B. Hartman, Jakob L. Vogel and Tate S. Wargo.

Brighton: Maria N. Bensman, Joel A. Biesk, Brenden C. Bollini, Chase E. Bowman;

Nicholas M. Breitweiser, Cheyanne V. Brown, Grace C. Burns, Alfredo G. Carrillo, Jeffrey B. Cherry, Elyzabeth D. Colburn, Mathias J. Copple, Casey T. Cox, Jeremy T. Cox, Erika R. Daube, Andrew M. Ernst, Sarah L. Gage, Danielle N. Halcom, Lindsay R. Hall, Hannah M. Inman, Bayli M. Ironwing, Evan C. Jones, Benjamin A. Kahl, Trevor D. Keil, Rachel E. Kessinger, Jacob Klug, Brandy Leggett, Michael S. Lewis, Jr., Toni M. Metz, Amanda K. Mitchell, Michael D. Nolte, Alyssa Norell, Clayton Norris, Emma G. Norris, Mya L. Nunley;

Franchesqua J. Packer, Hannah E. Parrino, Alyssa Payne, Justin T. Rhoades, Caleb J. Robinson, Taylor R. Rudolph, Adlai J. Schetter, Brock W. Seymour, Lexye D. Shaw, Bailee M. Stahl, Cody E. Thornton, Jennifer M. Tolle, Galaxie J. Vail, Alexandra E. Vaughan, Ezekiel J. Wilfong, Christine A. Williams, and Misty A. Zerance.

Bunker Hill: Katie H. Baker, Jordan L. Boetta, Deanna C. Cox, Erica J. Davis, Jodie W. Foster, Hadley Frohock, Joelle E. Hall, Devin N. Hausmann, Kelsey S. Hay, Alec M. Hester, Tyler P. Martin, Joslyn Massey, Megan N. Pence, Manuel S. Perez, Ashley L. Poore, Whitney M. Schleyhahn, Hannah R. Sievers, Amanda B. Sipes, and Abigail R. Stormer.

Carlinville: Alexandra P. Burleson, Stephanie A. Armstrong, Jordan M. Behl, Maddison Bellm, Breanne Bone, Ashley R. Brown, Madison Bruce, Ashley K. Campbell, Garrett W. Campbell, August D. Collins, Taylor M. Daugherty, Alyssa R. Despain, Karley N. Dixon, Adam J. Emery, Katerina L. Emmons, Konnor L. Emmons, Seth S. Evans, Lynde A. Gibbs, Zachary E. Gillespie, Ezekiel A. Gray, Brandon C. Hammann, Katrina L. Henderson, Kathy M. Jones, John D. Kleinlein, Jason R. Landon, Tyler J. Martin, Samantha Park, Ronak K. Patel, Maggie Ratcliff, Sarah E. Rinker, Jessica M. Roth, Cheyenne Schmedeke, Rebecca Slightom, Jackson Smith, Jensie D. Stults, Adam P. Walton, Cory Walton, Paige A. Wise, Meghan E. Woods, and Grace Zachary.

Chesterfield: Nicholas R. Bohannon.

Gillespie: Rachel M. Boeck, Samuel J. Clay, Kelly L. Emelander, Trevor J. Fredericks;

Whitley J. Gibson, Jeremy J. Johnson, Mari L. Katich, Robert M. Pollard, Dylan M. Rosentreter, Michael C. Ross, Abigail N. Smith, Miranda Tarro, Shelby J. Wallace, McKenzie Whitworth, Elizabeth E. Zenner, and Nicole L. Zenner.

Medora: Justin G. Bailey, Morgan M. Kiel, Matthew A. Rhoads, Sarah E. Richey, Jared M. Ritchey, Brittney H. Walkington and Grayson A. Wolfe.

Mt. Olive: Dillon White.

Piasa: Raechel Brandon.

Plainview: Gabe Long, Connor Walker and Kaelyn J. Walker

Sawyerville: Vanessa M. Fitzgerald.

Shipman: Carrigan L. Barnhart;Kimberley R. Bledsoe, Angela D. Caver, Joseph A. Downer, Teddy Huber, Jr., Amber L. Moore, Andrea L. Smith, Cameron J. Waggoner, Trent W. Whitfield, and Meghan A. Wolff.

Staunton: Brenden R. Allen, Logan R. Cayce, Michael S. Chapman, Matthew D. Cisler, Schuyler Coulter, Megan Dees, Brandon Delaney, Daniel C. Devries, Avery M. Dillon, Anthony Dittmaier, Anni M. Dustman, Dominic K. Fairman, Rachelle E. Garde, Andrew M. Glynn, Anthony M. Griffith, Ethan M. Gurley, Natalie A. Gusewelle, Owen Gusewelle, Elizabeth Haas, Eric J. Hasquin, Brylie S. Hassard, Melissa M. Heigert, Annika R. Heim, Chastity R. Honchak, Taylor D. Honnies, Leaann M. Johnson, Morgan V. Laughlin, Spencer L. Laughlin, Jacob W. Lewis, Teri Loyd, Kyle J. Luketich, MacY J. Margaritis, Grace L. McBride, Sean P. McCann, Allison P. Mitchell, Cody Newcomb, Jenna K. Nowell, Daniel R. Odorizzi, Nathan J. Palomo, Andrew S. Pirok, Christopher E. Redfern, Cameron Reid, Nicholas D. Russell, Anthony J. Schrauth, Ashley N. Weindel, Samuel Whitfield, Jacob G. Will, Ethan J. Willis, Samantha E. Woods, and Noah A. Young.

Standard City: Courtney R. Robinson.