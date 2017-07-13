Students in the News

Sarah Williams of Staunton was named to the dean’s list with high honors at Milwaukee School of Engineering.

The following Macoupin County students graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo., following the spring 2017 semester.

Carlinville: Amanda Allen (cum laude), bachelor of science in education (early childhood education) and Ryan Griffith, bachelor of science in agribusiness (plant and soil science option).

Girard: Alexandria Mullink (summa cum laude), bachelor of science in biology (biomedical sciences option).

Palmyra: Nathan Van Ravensway, bachelor of general studies.