Students in the News
7 13 17
Sarah Williams of Staunton was named to the dean’s list with high honors at Milwaukee School of Engineering.
*****
The following Macoupin County students graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo., following the spring 2017 semester.
Carlinville: Amanda Allen (cum laude), bachelor of science in education (early childhood education) and Ryan Griffith, bachelor of science in agribusiness (plant and soil science option).
Girard: Alexandria Mullink (summa cum laude), bachelor of science in biology (biomedical sciences option).
Palmyra: Nathan Van Ravensway, bachelor of general studies.