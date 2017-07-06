Students in the News

7 6 17

Amy Dowell of Staunton was awarded a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa) during ceremonies held May 5-7.

*****

Brittany Brackman of Staunton graduated summa cum laude from Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Mo., with a bachelor of science in elementary education. She was also named to the spring 2017 dean’s list and was named a 2017 Presidential Scholar.

*****

The following Macoupin County students were named to the spring 2017 full-time president’s and vice president’s lists. Those on the president’s list (noted with an asterisk) earned a 4.0 grade point average; those on the vice president’s list earned a GPA of 3.5-3.99.

Girard: Kristen M. Mecaskey* and Sarah R. Watson.

Mt. Olive: Sonya S. Hansel, Michael D. Labonte* and Thomas E. Mick.

Palmyra: Michael K. Bates, Justin L. Cox, James M. Durbin* and Dewayne D. Painter.

Staunton: Kevin T. Mitchell* and Kevin C. Tucker.

Virden: Olivia S. Cacciatori and Valerie G. Graham*.

The following students were named to the part-time president’s and vice president’s lists.

Carlinville: Nicole J. Kessinger*. Gillespie: Michael J. Pickett* and Chase T. Sherman*.

Girard: Brenda L. Barnes, Leigh N. Hatalla*, Kristopher P. McAlexander* and Zebadiah R. Robinette*.

Mt. Olive: Jimmie L. Carle*, Gina Gerger*, Kyle J. Guinn, Andrew J. Jones* and Jayme M. Whitaker.

Palmyra: Jacob M. Dugger* and Christopher R. Helmkamp.

Standard City: Cody A. Dunn*. Staunton: Timothy A. Barber and Zoe J. Murphy*.

Virden: Seth A. Caufield*, Jade E. Crawford, Jessica M. Gilmore*, Sandra K. Montgomery*, Kelsey L. Murphy*, Aaron J. Royer and Zeno D. Stinnett.

*****

Marisa Boster of Girard graduated from William Woods University in Fulton, Mo., on May 6 with a bachelor of science in equestrian science.

*****

Megan Spangler of Piasa graduated from Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo., with a bachelor of science in marketing (marketing research). She was also named to the spring 2017 dean’s list.

*****

Zachary Taylor of Mt. Olive was named to the spring 2017 dean’s list at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa.

*****

Emily Doersam of Bunker Hill, Erin Laubscher of Brighton, Gary Ewin and Hannah McCollum of Mt. Olive and Sophie Fairman of Staunton were named to the spring 2017 dean’s list at McKendree University in Lebanon.

*****

Allison Goldasich of Mt. Clare graduated summa cum laude from Southern Illinois University Carbondale on May 13 with a bachelor of science in health care administration and a minor in accounting. She also received the Service to Southern award and scholarship.

Goldasich will begin her graduate studies at St. Louis University in August. She is the daughter of Mark and Amy Goldasich.

*****

Kaeden M. Kissinger of Brighton, Jack T. Reiher of Carlinville, Samuel C. Newman of Girard and Christopher L. Catlett of Shipman were named to the spring 2017 dean’s list at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Mo.

*****

Adelmo Marchiori IV of Carlinville graduated May 13 from Central College in Pella, Iowa.

*****

Logan Huson of Palmyra recently graduated from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb with a bachelor of science in psychology.

*****

Danielle Newman of Girard was named to the spring 2017 dean’s list at Northern Illinois University.

*****

Kayla M. Rettig of Staunton was named to the spring 2017 dean’s list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

*****

Michael Vaughn of Bunker Hill joined other new students at the first summer orientation session at Bob Jones University June 16-17.

*****

Kyle Korowitz of Girard graduated April 30 from Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Mich.

*****

Traci Garrett of Piasa graduated May 8 from Fontbonne University in St. Louis, Mo., with a master of arts in teaching.

*****

Jordan M. Emery and Justice M. Green of Girard, Alicia N. Rademacher of Mt. Olive, Jason A. Grigsby of Palmyra and Derek M. Coppinger of Virden were named to the spring 2017 dean’s list at the University of Illinois, Springfield.

*****

Tiffany Walter of Brighton graduated summa cum laude May 31 from Benedictine University in Springfield with a bachelor of science in nursing.

*****

Sydney M. Schwegel of Bunker Hill and Austin G. Lytle of Gillespie were named to the spring 2017 dean’s list at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky.

*****

The following Macoupin County students graduated from Illinois State University following the spring 2017 semester with bachelor of science degrees: Elisabeth R. Evans of Carlinville, Elizabeth A. Heyen of Gillespie, Mario R. Clarke of Mt. Olive, Natasha M. Caudle of Nilwood, Randi L. Barrow of Palmyra, Mario A. Baracani and Kelsey E. Hall of Staunton and Haley D. Stratton of Virden.

*****

Samantha Butcher of Carlinville was named to the spring 2017 dean’s list at Augustana College in Rock Island.

*****

Jack Reiher of Carlinville, a sophomore aerospace engineering major at the Missouri University of Science and Technology, was a member of the university’s Rocket Design Team, which finished second out of 96 teams in the inaugural Spaceport America Cup, held June 20-24 in Las Cruces, N.M.

The competition challenged teams of college students to design, build and launch solid-, liquid- or hybrid-fuel rockets to a targeted altitude. The university’s solid-fuel rocket competed in the 10,000-foot launch category. The team was awarded the James Barrowman Prize for the most accurate flight prediction.

*****

The following Macoupin County students graduated from Western Illinois University following the spring 2017 semester: Dylan G. Wear of Bunker Hill, bachelor of science in agricultural science; Damon L. Stayton of Carlinville, bachelor of science in agricultural business; and Jade E. Tieman of Gillespie, bachelor of arts in communication.

*****

Michael Yvonne Halpin of Dorchester graduated summa cum laude from Southern Illinois University Carbondale on May 13 with an honors degree, bachelor of animal science degree in equine food and nutrition and a minor in agri-business with a certificate in small animal nutrition.

Halpin has accepted a fellowship at Kansas State University to study for a master’s degree. As part of her fellowship, she will conduct research and act as a teacher’s aide for her professor.

She is the daughter of Jim and Sher Halpin.