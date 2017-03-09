Students In the News

Sydney M. Schwegel of Bunker Hill and Abigail J. Boente of Carlinville were named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky.

Robert Kirk of Carlinville; Stephen DeMartini, Brandon Provost and Kathryn Stromsland of Gillespie; Torie Crocks and Logan Talkington of Girard; and Olivia Thomson of Palmyra were named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Millikin University in Decatur.

Kaeden M. Kessinger of Brighton and Jack T. Reiher of Carlinville were named to the fall 2016 honor list at the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Mo.

Two Macoupin County students have been awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo., for the 2017-18 academic year.

Timothy Conner of Carlinville received the Midwest Achievement Award. He is the son of David Hauron of Litchfield and Angela and Ron Clarkson of Carlinville and will be a 2017 graduate of Carlinville High School.

Stephanie Korte of Brighton received the Rejents’ Scholarship. She is the daughter of Steven and Rebecca Korte of Brighton and will be a 2017 graduate of Southwestern High School.

Joey Bridges of Staunton graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo., following the fall 2016 semester with a bachelor of science degree in technology management.

Molly Gray of Gillespie, daughter of Elaine and Kevin Gray, was recently inducted into Pi Theta Epsilon, the national honor society for occupational therapy, at Maryville University in St. Louis.

Gray is a 2014 graduate of Gillespie High School. Attending the ceremony were her parents, sister Ellen, and friends Rachel Cochran and Brendan Brause, all also students at the university.