Students IN the NEWS

12-29-16



Several Macoupin County students received scholarships to attend Lincoln Land Community College for the 2016-17 academic year.

Girard: Miranda Smith, Rose Christof Scholarship.

Mt. Olive: Breanna Rooney, LLCC Foundation Scholarship.

Virden: Isaac Cruz, J. Kennedy Kincaid Jr. Memorial Scholarship; Emily Milburg, William R. Craig Scholarship; and Lynda Watters, Illinois Community College System Foundation Healthcare Scholarship.

Sarah Williams of Staunton was recently named to the honors list at Milwaukee School of Engineering for the fall 2016 quarter.

Andy Gucciardo of St. Louis, Mo., formerly of Gillespie, has received a master’s of science degree in nursing (adult-gerontological primary care nurse practitioner) from Saint Louis University.

Gucciardo is currently employed at SSM Saint Louis University Hospital. He previously worked as a registered nurse at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield and as a flight nurse for ARCH Air Medical in St. Louis. He plans to work in primary care as a nurse practitioner after completing his board examination, and to complete a doctorate degree from SLU.

He received a Nursing Leadership Award at SLU’s commencement ceremony, held Dec. 9 in the Chaifetz Arena on SlU’s campus. He is a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.

McKenzie Whitworth of Gillespie has received the Midwest Achievement Award and Residence Life Leadership Award to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2017-18 academic year.

Whitworth is the daughter of Scott Whitworth of Staunton and Devenon and Shelly Reising of Gillespie. She will be a 2017 graduate of Gillespie High School.

Several Macoupin County students graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Dec. 17.

Bunker Hill: Zachary Chestnut, bachelor of science in mathematical studies; Cynthia Gasperson, master of science in family nurse practitioner; and Ryan Mir, master of science in industrial engineering.

Carlinville: Lexie Boston, bachelor of science in nursing; Rebecca Loy, master of science in family nurse practitioner; and Jozette Spaid, bachelor of arts in mass communications and theater and dance (summa cum laude).

Gillespie: Thomas Stults, bachelor of science in mass communications; Brenden Engelke, bachelor of science in accountancy; and Mindy Yurkovich, master of science in geography.

Mt. Olive: Tiffany Stange, bachelor of arts in English.

Shipman: Taylor Sronce, bachelor of science in civil engineering (magna cum laude).

Staunton: Kerstin Brown, bachelor of science in exercise science; Zachary Hadjan, bachelor of science in computer management and info systems; Austin Hollaway, bachelor of science in computer management and info systems; Thomas Kloss, bachelor of science in computer management and info systems; Nathan Yehling, bachelor of science in criminal justice studies; Douglas Stiegemeier, master of science in nurse anesthesia; and Stephanie Mayfield, master of science in education in instructional technology.

Virden: Ronald Bell, bachelor of science in computer management and info systems; and Kaleigh Graham, bachelor of science in business administration.

Wilsonville: Katelyn Bertagnolli, bachelor of science in nursing (RN, cum laude).

The following Macoupin County students were named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Southeast Missouri State University: Karlie Green of Brighton; Amanda Allen, Bryce Boente and Kelsea Emmons of Carlinville; Alexandria Mullink of Girard; Amy Grandidier of Mt. Olive; Bailey Buckner of Plainview; and Hannah Ruffatto of Shipman.

Raimie Hicks of Carlinville has received the Regents’ Scholarship to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2017-18 academic year.

Hicks is the daughter of Jimmy Hicks of Litchfield and Amber Genta of Carlinville and will be a 2017 graduate of Carlinville High School.