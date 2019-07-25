Students get hands-on experience in medical explorer group session

Students get hands-on experience in medical explorer group

LITCHFIELD – Students in the Litchfield Family Practice Center (LFPC) Medical Explorer Post 1285 met recently with three area physicians to learn about medical procedures performed by orthopedic surgeons and family practice physicians. LFPC and HSHS St. Francis Hospital partnered with area high school guidance counselors to offer this new program to qualified area students potentially interested in pursuing a career as a physician.

Presenters included family practice physicians Dr. Elaine Fisher and Dr. Phil Johnson of LFPC; and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Tracy Painter from the Orthopedic Center of Illinois. The physicians volunteer their time to give these hands-on teaching sessions to the students. At this meeting, the high school juniors and seniors were shown the types of tools used in orthopedic surgeries and they also learned about cosmetic cryo removals. During the sessions, the students have opportunities to interact with the physicians and to learn about specific medical procedures performed by each physician specialty.

Tracy Painter, MD, is pictured showing the students some of the tools used during orthopedic surgeries.