Student In the News 3-12-2020

Southeast Missouri State University has announced its fall 2019 graduates.

Morgan Kiffmeyer of Bunker Hill graduated with a bachelor of science degree in education with a major in elementary education .

Katrina Yeager of Bunker Hill graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts degree with a major in theatre .

* * *

Kirsten Nicole Halverson, of Worden, was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for fall 2019.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the Fall 2019 semester at Drake.

* * *

Grace Hulin of Carlinville was named to the President’s List and Sloan Nickel of Carlinville was named to the Dean’s List.

To be eligible for the President’s List, students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Fall 2019 semester at Drake.

* * *

Sloan Nickel of Carlinville received her bachelor of arts degree in international relations, law, politics and society from Drake University at the end of the fall 2019 semester.

* * *

Quincy University recently released its Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean’s List. In total, 352 students received the honor during the Fall 2019 semester.

Those from Macoupin County were Nicholas Messinger of Brighton and Courtney Kernich of Mt. Olive.

* * *

Paul Kibe of Carlinville has been named to the St. Louis College of Pharmacy dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.

St. Louis College of Pharmacy is one of the oldest and largest colleges of pharmacy in the nation. Founded in 1864, the College has a rich history as an independent institution that continues to lead pharmacy and health care education.

* * *

Millikin University recently announced the names of the outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester.

Those from Macoupin County and the surrounding area were Jordan Brandt of Litchfield; Stephen DeMartini of Gillespie; Hailey Driscoll of Modesto; Dominic Maykopet of Benld; MacKenzie Moyer of Carlinville; Haileigh Rife of Gillespie; Sydney Sinks of Brighton; Olivia Thomson of Palmyra; and Alyssa Vignos of Litchfield.

Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean’s List honors.

* * *

Ryan Paslay of Brighton was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year at Illinois Wesleyan University. Paslay is a senior majoring in Marketing.

Paslay was among 667 students from 27 states and 15 countries named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight As.

* * *

The University of South Carolina Beaufort has announced that Sydney Anderson from Staunton has been named a Fall 2019 Chancellor’s List honoree.