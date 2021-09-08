Stinnetts celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

Richard and Wilma (Sauerwein) Stinnett of Alton celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with their family. They were married on Sept. 2, 1961 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker Hill with Reverend Henry F. Peckman presiding.

Richard is engaged in farming and is retired from Laclede Steel Company. Wilma worked as a bookkeeper at Prairie Farms Dairy and is a retired teacher of the Alton School District #11.

Richard and Wilma have three children, Sean (Cheryl) Stinnett of Gillespie, Sheila (Dan) Marcrum of Alton and Seth Stinnett (Angela – special friend) of Alton. They have 12 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Richard and Wilma will have a brick made to commemorate their 60th anniversary which will be at the Bunker Hill park.

Cards may be sent to: 1002 McKinley Blvd., Alton, IL 62002.