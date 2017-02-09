Stiltner shoots Blackburn women to first win

Aleisha Stiltner had 24 points going into her final shot of the evening Wednesday as Blackburn met MacMurray in women’s college basketball in Jacksonville.

Stiltner would finish with 27 as her last second three-point shot went down, giving the Beavers an electrifying first win of the season, 58-57.

It was Blackburn’s first conference win as well, improving to 1-17, 1-10. MacMurray is 1-18, 0-12. The two teams meet again Feb. 21 at Blackburn to end the season.

MacMurray shot out to a 17-12 lead after a quarter, but Blackburn chipped away in the middle two quarters, getting within 27-25 at the half. Blackburn led 44-42 after three quarters.

Stiltner tied the game 18 seconds left with a three-pointer, 55-55. MacMurray regained the lead at 57-55 with seven seconds left, before Stiltner’s buzzer-beater with less than a second left.

While highly dramatic, the game did feature 64 fouls and 44 turnovers in a two-hour contest. The teams combined shot 38-80 from the foul line.

Maria Cline added 12 points, 11 rebounds and three steals, while Stiltner had 10 rebounds. Elizabeth Johnston had nine boards.

Overall, the Beavers were 17 of 55 from the field, 18 of 37 at the foul line with 25 turnovers.

Destyne Powell had 22 points for MacMurray, which was 17 of 50 from the field and 20 of 43 at the foul line with 19 turnovers.

Player of the Week

Stiltner was named the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week. Stiltner, a junior guard from Lexington, Kentucky helped lead the Beavers to their first win of the season as she nailed a last second three-pointer to defeat MacMurray College 58-57. She also tied the game with a three-pointer with 18 seconds remaining.

Stiltner scored a career high 27 points in the game and added a game high ten rebounds for the Beavers.

Men’s Basketball

Tied at the half, Blackburn outscored MacMurray 45-38 in the second half to take an 84-77 decision from MacMurray on Wednesday, the Beavers third straight win.

Blackburn (11-9, 8-5) was led in scoring by Jake Maestranzi and Chris Davis with 12 points each and Willie Orange with 10 points. Malcolm Scott and Davis each had five rebounds.

Blackburn was 31 of 67 from the field and 13 of 17 at the foul line with 13 turnovers.

MacMurray (3-16, 3-9) was led by Tim Frazier with 22 points and Marshall Corbin added 17. MacMurray was 26 of 56 from the field and 20 of 33 at the foul line with 13 turnovers.

Principia 77, Blackburn 74

On Saturday, Principia hit a late three-pointer inside of 20 seconds to defeat Blackburn College 77-74.

Blackburn (11-10, 8-6 SILAC) led 36-35 at the half.

Principia improved to 8-10, 7-6 in conference play.

Davis and DeAndrew Manuel each had 19 points, Orange had 14 and Maestranzi 10. The Beavers were 29 of 72 from the field and nine of 11 at the foul line with 14 turnovers.

Parker Davidson had 19 points and eight rebounds for Principia, which was 28 of 52 from the field, nine of 18 at the foul line with 18 turnovers.