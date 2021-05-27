Stewart Henry Love

Stewart Henry Love, 72, of Gillespie, passed away at Carlinville Rehab Center, Carlinville, on Wednesday, May 17, 2021 at 2:38 a.m.

He was born January 30, 1949, in Litchfield, to William C. Love and Geraldine June (Wey) Love.

He married Cheryl A. (Dedrick) Love on July 11, 1970 in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

He was retired after having been a purchasing agent for Echelon Brake Parts.

Stewart enjoyed fishing, gardening, being outdoors, Brickyard racing, NASCAR and YASNY.

He is survived by his spouse, Cheryl Love of Gillespie; daughter, Chalisa (Chad) Durston of Gillespie; grandchildren, Brandon Hicks of Gillespie; Madison Durston of Gillespie; brother, Carl Raymond Love of Gillespie; and niece, Sarah K. Love of St. Louis, MO.

Stewart was preceded in death by his parents.

No pubic services are scheduled at this time.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.