Stevens Miller, 65

CARLINVILLE (Sept. 5, 2017) – Stevens Miller, 65, of Carlinville passed away Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, at Carlinville Area Hospital.

He was born July 11, 1951, in Mexico City, Mexico, to Stanley G. and Mary Lou (Tinsley) Miller. He married Elaine Allen of Carlinville; she survives.

Mr. Miller graduated from Carrollton High School in 1969 and received a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from Blackburn College in 1973. He was self-employed and enjoyed politics, history and the rescue of homeless pets. He was a resident of Carlinville since 1973.

In addition to his wife, surviving are a step-son, Ed Khan and wife Jenna of Libertyville; step-daughter, Shireen (Khan) Mullink and husband Eric of Oxford, Miss.; five grandchildren, Mia Khan, Chase Khan, Austin Mullink, Quinten Mullink and Brady Mullink; a brother, Lance and wife Debbie of San Antonio, Texas; niece, Hannah, of Portland, Ore.; two aunts, Evelyn (Tinsley) Fulton of Chatham and Ardis (Miller) Stevenson of Lake Oswego, Ore.; and an uncle, Chan (Steve) Miller of Redondo Beach, Cali.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Visit heinzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle.