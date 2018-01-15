Steven E. Hergenrother, 70

AUBURN (Jan. 15, 2018) – Steven E. Hergenrother, 70, of Auburn passed away Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.

He was born July 17, 1947, in Springfield, a son of Edward and Mattie Steil Hergenrother.

Surviving are a daughter, Stephanie (Rick) Filipiak; two sons, Wade (Kelly) Hergenrother and Eric (Nicole) Hergenrother; seven grandchildren, Blake, Cassidy, Chase, Zachary, Zane, McKenna and Evan; five great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Rosie, Brooklynn, Maddox and Myles; his best friend, Georgia Wease; a brother, Tom Hergenrother; and a niece, Christine.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until services at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 16, at Bramley Funeral Home in Auburn, with Rev. Scott Phillips officiating. Burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

