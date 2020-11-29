Steven D. Daugherty

Steven D. Daugherty, 55, of Springfield, formerly of Carlinville, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 25, 2020, at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, IL, with his family by his side.

Steven was born Nov. 16, 1965, to Louis E. “Louie” and Lea (Spencer) Daugherty in Carlinville. He attended Lee School in Springfield and received his Certificate of Completion.

Steven enjoyed listening to music, especially country music. He loved going for rides, balloons, ice cream, magazines and fire trucks. He will be remembered by all for his infectious laugh. He loved being surrounded by his family, whom he loved dearly.

Steven is survived by his mother, Lea Daugherty of Springfield; sister, Elizabeth “Beth” Hanselman of Springfield; niece, Laura Elizabeth O’Connor of Mechanicsburg; two aunts, Deborah “Deb” Daugherty of Carlinville; and Audrey Costello of Carlinville; and eight cousins.

Steven was preceded in death by his father, Louis “Louie” E. Daugherty, who died on August 24, 2017; grandparents, Louie and Maxine Daugherty and grandparents, Avery and Louise Spencer; brother-in-law, Frank W. Hanselman, who died in December, 2013; aunt, Martha “Bea” Nimke; and uncle Robert “Bob” Spencer.

There will be no visitation.

Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery in Carlinville with John Costello, officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled, located in Carlinville.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

