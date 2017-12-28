Steve W. Parker, Sr. 61

LITCHFIELD (Dec. 28, 2017) – Steve W. Parker Sr., 61, of Gillespie passed away at 1:26 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield.

He was born May 5, 1956, in Granite City to Garland Robert and Imogene (Stroud) Parker. He married Elizabeth A. (Hutson) Parker on Oct. 5, 1974, in Staunton; she survives.

Mr. Parker was a laborer for a concrete supplier and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

In addition to his wife, surviving are his sons, Steve (Teresa) Parker Jr. of Gillespie, Morgan (Misty) Parker of Benld and Gary Parker of Gillespie; daughter, Lisa (Greg) Tedrick of Canton; granddaughters, Brittany Parker, Ashley Parker, Ciara Tedrick and Chevelle Parker; grandsons, Aaron Wallace, Alex Wallace, Owen Parker, Dale Parker, Domonick Parker, Braiden Parker, Gavin Parker, Collin Parker and Tyler Tedrick; great-granddaughter, Gracelynn Noel Parker; brothers, Bill Parker of Texas, Allen Parker and Robert Parker, both of Wilsonville; and a sister, Barbara Thompson of Marion.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandsons, Austin Parker and Dylan Parker; and brother, John Parker.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Life Harvest Church in Wilsonville. Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.