Steve R. Pettit, 69

CARLINVILLE (March 27, 2018) – Steve Riley Pettit, 69, of Carlinville passed away Friday morning, March 16, 2018, at Carlinville Rehab and Health Care in Carlinville.

Steve was born Aug. 18, 1948, to Frank Glenn and Eva Mae (Baker) Pettit in Carlinville.

He loved music and bingo.

Steve is survived by his brother, Perry (Jean) Pettit of Carlinville; sister, Bonnie (Dean) Wiser of Carlinville; sister, Chris Robinson of Carlinville; brother, Troy (Nancy) Pettit of Carlinville; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, James and Ronnie Pettit.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to First Assembly of God Church in Carlinville.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is assisting the Pettit family.

