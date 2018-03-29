Staunton wins first two games by 34-0 combined score

STAUNTON (March 29, 2018) – Staunton’s baseball team opened the season late, but when they did, the runs came a flowing.

The Bulldogs smashed Dupo 16-0 and Lebanon 18-0 last Wednesday and Thursday at home to open the season.

Against Dupo, Staunton scored 13 runs in the fourth inning to pull away.

Nick Yates and Ryan Best combined to pitch a five-hitter. Yates struck out three. Griffin Bianco, Cullen McBride and Deven Ray all had doubles for Staunton. Cy Cox drove in three runs, as did McBride.

Yates and Bianco both had two runs and two RBIs.

Staunton scored five in the first, four in the second and nine in the third inning of a 18-0 home win over visiting Lebanon Thursday.

Ray and Bianco combined on a two-hit shutout, with Ray striking out nine and Bianco five more.

Austin Tallman had two doubles and three RBIs. Yates had a triple and three RBIs. Best had a single, double, two runs and two RBIs. Bianco had three runs and two RBI sand Blaine Bloemker had two RBIs. Marcus Karl also scored twice.

Gillespie 5, Mt. Olive 0

At Gillespie, the Miners spoiled the Wildcats season opener Wednesday, limiting Mt. Olive to just two hits.

Rylee Bernot pitched four innings, striking out eight. Gavin Brown pitched three innings, striking out five.

Joey Baum and Caden Monke had the only Mt. Olive hits.

Brown and Cameron Hailstone drove in runs. Frankie Barrett and Bernot scored two runs each.

Marquette 8, Gillespie 0

At Alton, Marquette broke open a close game with a seven-run sixth inning to pull away from Gillespie on Thursday.

Hailstone had two of Gillespie’s four hits in the contest.

Adam Boeck struck out six over five innings, allowing an unearned run on three hits but took the loss.

West Central 3, Greenfield/NW 2

At Winchester, the Tigers suffered a conference road loss at West Central Thursday.

Jacob Lansaw homered for the Tigers, who fell behind 2-0 after an inning and 3-1 through five innings.

Lansaw took the tough loss, allowing two earned runs on six hits with four strikeouts.

North Mac 13, Lutheran 2

At Springfield, the Panthers scored in every inning but the first in a road win Thursday afternoon.

Lucas Brittenstein had a double, single, two runs and four RBIs for North Mac, while Jake Little had a single, double and three RBIs. Gage Gibson also had three hits, including a double, and three runs scored. Matthew Hendricks had two hits and an RBI.

Little struck out eight over four innings to get the win. Grant Thoroman struck out five in two innings.

Southwestern 14, Jersey 9

At Jersey, the Birds scored 10 runs in the sixth inning to overcome an 8-1 deficit, and they went on to top the Panthers on Wednesday.

A 17-hit attack was spearheaded by Ryne Hanslow with three hits, two runs and two RBIs; Chase Stahl with three hits and two RBIs; Luke Golike with three hits, including a triple; Brock Seymour with three RBIs; Jacob Simmons with two hits, two runs and two RBIs; and Eddie Bolin with two hits.

Alton 3, Southwestern 2

At Alton, the Redbirds squeaked out a 3-2 win over Southwestern behind a two-run fourth and a run in the fifth.

Simmons had two hits for Southwestern. Ben Lowis pitched five innings, striking out three but took the tough loss.

Softball

Edwardsville 8, Gillespie 6

At Edwardsville, the Miners came up just short against powerhouse Class 4A Edwardsville on the road.

Gillespie led 6-4 in the fourth, but the Tigers rallied to get the win.

Mackenzie Kasarda and Keaton Link both homered and drove in two runs each.

Gillespie had 16 hits, with Rylee Jarman having three hits. Kasarda, Rylee Sarti, Ally Clay, Sydney Henrichs, Lexie Bussmann and Link had two hits each.

Marquette 5, Gillespie 0

At Alton, the Explorers scored three runs in the fourth to break a scoreless tie.

The Miners were limited to two hits – singles by Jarman and Bussmann.

Henrichs struck out seven but took the loss, allowing four earned runs on seven hits.

Southwestern 11, Triad 6

At Piasa, the Birds stormed past the Knights behind a strong middle innings.

Southwestern scored 10 runs in the fourth through sixth innings, including four each in the fifth and sixth after falling behind 5-3.

Bailee Nixon picked up the win, striking out six and allowing nine hits and three earned runs.

Haley Edwards went three for four with a double, three runs and three RBIs. Nixon drove in three runs on two hits. Ashleigh Watts had two doubles, Bri Roloff had two hits and two runs; and Molly Novack had two hits and three runs scored.

Staunton 5, Dupo 4

At Staunton, the Bulldogs scored four runs in the fourth and held off a late Dupo rally to win its season opener Wednesday.

Staunton won despite just two hits, a double by Makenzy Sorsen and a single by Rebecca Caldieraro.

Grace Nichols struck out 13 and allowed eight hits and three earned runs to gain the win.

Lebanon 7, Staunton 5

At Staunton, the Greyhounds scored four runs in the fourth and held off Staunton in the Bulldogs Thursday.

Caldieraro had a single, triple, two runs and an RBI to lead Staunton’s offense.

Nichols took the loss, striking out four in seven innings.

Alton 15, Bunker Hill 4

At Bunker Hill, Alton rolled to a non-conference win over the Minutemaids Wednesday.

Ashley Dey had three hits and Josie Manar had two hits for Bunker Hill.

Bunker Hill 15, Metro East 8

At Edwardsville, the Minutemaids pounded out 20 hits in rolling to a Prairie State Conference win over the Knights Thursday.

Bunker Hill led 12-1 in the fourth inning and 15-3 in the sixth. MEL scored the final five runs.

Allysa Austill had four hits, including two doubles, scoring three runs. Mallory Schwegel homered, doubled, scored twice and drove in five runs. Taylor Girth had two hits, two runs and three RBIs. Grace Kiffmeyer had three hits, three runs and two RBIs; Brylie Chrisman had three hits and two runs scored and Sydney Gresham had a single, two doubles and an RBI.

Gresham struck out five in getting the win for Bunker Hill.

GFNW 8, West Central 7

At West Central, the Tigers held off a comeback by West Central to stay undefeated in the early going.

GFNW led 5-1 in the second but fell behind 6-5 in the fifth before a three-run sixth put the Tigers back ahead, holding off the Cougars.

Taylor Schramm had three hits, including a double, driving in four runs. Carlye Ornellas had a double, triple and two RBIs. Kaitlyn Foiles scored three runs. Peyton Arnett had a single, double and RBI.