Staunton softball rallies from 9-1 down to win

Staunton’s softball team played the role of comeback girls on Wednesday, erasing a 9-1 deficit to win a South Central Conference clash at Roxana.

The Shells scored five in the second, sandwiched between two runs in the first and third, and opened a 9-1 advantage.

Staunton would come back in a big way, scoring 14 unanswered runs over the last four innings, including four runs in the fourth and fifth, two in the sixth and four more in the seventh.

Kaleigh Pirok homered, doubled, singled twice and scored four runs while driving in one for Staunton (6-8, 2-3 SCC).

Marcy McCalla drove in five runs with four hits and also scored four runs. Madisen Bertels had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Natalie Gusewelle doubled and drove in two runs, while Ashleigh Painter also had two RBIs. Savannah Welch had two hits, as did Grace Nichols.

Nichols got the win, striking out one.

North Mac 6, North Greene 1

At White Hall, the Panthers scored four in the fifth to pull away from a tight game to earn a non-conference win Wednesday.

Micaela Royer pitched six and two-thirds, striking out five to get the win. She was also two for three at the plate.

Sydney Baines had two his and three RBIs, and Hannah Tomasko had two hits and an RBI.

EAWR 3, Staunton 0

At Staunton, the Oilers scored three in the fifth inning to beat the Bulldogs.

McCalla had the only hit for Staunton. Nichols struck out five and allowed seven hits.

Auburn 11, North Mac 1

At Auburn, the Trojans used a nine-run second as fuel for a conference win over the Panthers.

Hannah Tomasko struck out nine in the loss for North Mac.

SHG 5, Gillespie 1

At Springfield, the Cyclones defeated the Miners with a five-run third inning Thursday.

Addison Bryant took the loss, striking out eight over six innings, including her 1000th career whiff. She and Mackenzie Kasarda had doubles for the Miners (15-5).

Litchfield 4, Staunton 0

At Staunton, Litchfield scored three in the third and went on for a conference win on Friday night.

Staunton was limited to just three hits in the game. Nichols struck out 12 and allowed three earned runs.

Southwestern 8, North Mac 6

At Virden, North Mac came up short in a contest won by the Piasa Birds Friday night.

Southwestern led 4-0 in the first until the Panthers got five runs to take the lead. It was 6-4 North Mac through two innings.

The Birds tied it with single runs in the third and fifth and took the lead with two in the sixth.

Haley Edwards doubled, homered and scored twice for Southwestern. Mayci Wildeman had three hits, including a double and two runs scored. Molly Novack had a single, double and two RBIs, and Emily Wolff also doubled and singled, driving in one runs.

Bailee Nixon came on in relief in the first inning, striking out seven over seven innings.

Brooke Meador hit a grand slam home run in the first for North Mac. She also doubled. Kylie Nerone drove in two other runs. Gabby Mauzy and Erica Thornon had two hits each, as did Cailynn Martin, who added two runs scored.

Carrollton 3, Staunton 0

At Carrollton, Staunton was defeated Saturday by the Hawks.

Carrollton scored a run in the second and two runs in the fifth inning.

Nichols had a double, and struck out nine in the circle for the Bulldogs, who were limited to five hits total. Staunton is 6-11.

Staunton 7, North Mac 1

At Staunton, the Bulldogs scored twice in the fourth and five runs in the fifth as they beat the Panthers Monday.

Painter homered and drove in two runs for Staunton, while Bertels had a double and run scored. Kalylee Seelbach scored two runs.

Nichols got the win, pitching a three-hitter with four strikeouts.

North Mac got a fifth inning home run from Meador for the Panthers lone score.

Southwestern 14, Pana 0

At Piasa, the Birds scored seven runs in the second and seven more in the fifth Monday afternoon, remaining unbeaten within the South Central Conference.

Wilderman doubled, tripled, scored twice and drove in four runs for Southwestern. Molly Novack had a triple, two runs and RBI, and Mallory Novack homered and drove in two runs. Wolff also had two hits and two runs, while Rachel Watson scored twice. Ashleigh Watts had a single and two RBIs with two runs, and Raechel Brandon had two runs and an RBI.

Nixon pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out six.

Mt. Olive 12, Calvary 2

At Mt. Olive, the Wildcats won game one of a doubleheader Monday by scoring four in the first inning, and adding eight runs over their final three at-bats.

Rachael Kernich doubled, singled twice and drove in two runs, and McKenzy Sorsen hit a grand slam home run. Madison Bollman tripled and scored twice. Courtney Kernich had two hits and two runs.

R.Kernich struck out 11 to get the win.

In game two, Mt. Olive rolled to a 9-3 win over Calvary’s Saints. A four-run first inning set the tempo for the Wildcats.

R.Kernich had a home run, three singles and two runs scored. Brianna Henke, Amanda Naecker and Sorsen all drove in two runs, with Naecker scoring twice. C. Kernich had two hits and two runs scored.

R.Kernich struck out 10 and pitched a two-hitter with three unearned runs allowed.

Gillespie 8, Bunker Hill 0

At Gillespie, the Miners gradually pulled away Monday to beat the Minutemaids.

Rylee Jarman had three hits and three runs scored, while Kasarda and Rylee Sarti each had two hits and two RBIs.

Mallory Schwegel had one hit and Cassidy Taylor a double for Bunker Hill.

Bryant struck out 12 in pitching the two-hitter.

Baseball

Lincolnwood 13, Mt. Olive 3

At Raymond, the Lancers beat the Wildcats, overcoming a 2-1 deficit Wednesday with 12 runs in the final three at-bats.

Andrew Jones had three hits for Mt. Olive and drove in two runs. Caden Monke scored three runs. Joey Baum had two hits.

Bunker Hill 3, Mulberry Grove 2

At Mulberry Grove, the Minutemen held on to beat the Aces. A two-run third extended the lead to 3-0 and they held on.

Austin Yates struck out six over five hitless innings, allowing two unearned runs. Dane Sellars allowed one hit over two innings.

Sean Yates had two hits, including a double. Stormy Coffman and Chase Williams hit doubles.

North Mac 11, North Greene 1

At White Hall, the Panthers scored four in the second, four in the third and three in the fourth en route to a non-conference win.

Gage Gibson pitched three innings to earn the win, striking out one. He also hit a double and had two singles with an RBI.

Hunter Smith doubled, singled and drove in a run; Grant Graham had a single, triple and two RBIs and Ryan Gustafson had two hits and two RBIs.

Staunton 10, Roxana 2

At Roxana, Devin Ray allowed just five hits and two runs over six innings and the Bulldogs got a conference win Wednesday.

Ray struck out seven and Staunton broke free from a 2-2 tie with four runs in the fifth and four more in the seventh.

Austin Tallman had two doubles, a single and two RBIs. Marcus Karl was two for two, and Griffin Bianco doubled twice and drove in three runs. Nick Yates tripled, singled and drove in two; Ryan Best had two hits and an RBI and Blaine Bloemaker had two hits.

Marquette 1, Bunker Hill 0

At Alton, the Minutemen lost a tough 1-0 decision as the Explorers scored in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Coffman struck out six for Bunker Hill but took the loss.

Mt. Olive 6, Morrisonville 5

At Mt. Olive, the Wildcats scored four in the bottom of the seventh to rally past the Mohawks Thursday.

Max Schwab pitched a scoreless inning for the win. Mitchell Bumgardner, Monke and Bryce Parish all had doubles. Monke was two for three and Jones finished two for three with an RBI.

Staunton 11, Litchfield 4

At Staunton, the Bulldogs scored four in the first, three in the fourth and four more in the fifth to beat the Purple Panthers Friday evening.

N.Yates tripled and drove in four runs. Bianco had two RBIs with a double, scoring three times.

Ryan Billings struck out five and allowed three earned runs to get the win.

Southwestern 2, North Mac 1

At Virden, the Piasa Birds got RBIs from Luke Golike and Collin Baumgartner in the third-inning, and held on to beat the Panthers on Friday night.

North Mac got an RBI-single from Sam Mount in the seventh inning to make it a 2-1 final.

Golike and Baumgartner both had two hits for the Piasa Birds. Ryne Hanslow pitched a three-hitter, striking out three for the complete game win.

Tyler Miller took the loss, allowing two runs on eight hits. Graham had a double for North Mac.

Jersey 13, Gillespie 3

At Jerseyville, the Panthers scored in each of the first four innings, including a six-run fourth inning, in beating the Miners on Friday.

Trevor Fredericks had two hits for Gillespie.

Gillespie 11, North Greene 1

At White Hall, the Miners stormed out to an early lead in beating the Spartans on Saturday.

A four-run second and five-run third pushed the lead to 10-0 early in the game.

Tate Wargo doubled, singled twice, scored three runs and drove in one for the Miners. Daniel Dobrino scored twice, and Gavin Brown drove in two runs.

New Berlin 5, Southwestern 4

At New Berlin, the Pretzels scored four runs in the third to come from behind and beat the Piasa Birds on Saturday in game one of a doubleheader. Dakotah Corby had two hits and two runs for the Piasa Birds.

Eddie Bolin took the loss, striking out two.

Southwestern 4, New Berlin 3 (9)

In game two Saturday, the Birds outlasted New Berlin in nine innings.

Golike had two hits, including a triple and an RBI and Baumgartner had two hits for Southwestern.

Golike pitched six innings, with Jacob Fryman getting the win with three innings of relief.

Camp Point 4, North Mac 0

At Beardstown, the Panthers dropped a contest to Camp Point Central on Saturday.

Jordan Black had three of the Panthers’ four hits.

North Mac also lost 8-1 to Beardstown. Mount had the lone hit for North Mac and Black scored the lone tally in the third inning.

Staunton 8, North Mac 1

At Staunton, the Bulldogs scored the final eight runs, four of which came in the fourth inning, to beat the Panthers on Monday.

Best pitched a two-hitter, striking out three. N.Yates doubled and drove in two runs. Bianco scored twice and Ray drove in three runs with a double.

Black had the lone RBI for North Mac, scoring Graham.

Bunker Hill 8, Gillespie 4

At Gillespie, S.Yates drove in three runs as Bunker Hill held off Gillespie Monday.

It was 3-3 after one inning and 4-4 after three. The Minutemen scored three in the seventh for insurance.

Coffman and Elijah Dannenbrink, along with Braden Morris, all scored two runs.

Nick Jarman had two hits and Fredericks drove in two runs. Rylee Bernot also scored twice.

A.Yates got the win, defeating Bryce Higgonbotham.

Southwestern 14, Pana 0

At Brighton, the Birds scored seven in the first and never looked back, improving to 6-0 in the conference.

Bolin doubled twice, scored three and drove in two for Southwestern. Baumgartner and Brock Seymour each had three hits.

Ben Lowis struck out nine to get the win.

Mt. Olive 9, Madison 8

At Madison, the Wildcats hit four doubles in beating Madison.

Mt. Olive trailed 5-1 after two but rallied for the win, scoring four in the seventh.

Jonny Darrah had three hits and two runs and Jones had two hits. Monke also had two hits, and M.Bumgardner had two hits, two runs and two RBIs for the Cats.

Soccer

North Mac 5, Auburn 0

Emily Harris scored three goals, and Bailey Stauffer and Mikayla Blankenship added goals as North Mac improved to 7-4-1 by beating Auburn Thursday night.

Litchfield 9, Southwestern 1

At Piasa, Ryleigh Baker scored in the first half for Southwestern, but were defeated at home by Litchfield 9-1 Friday night.

North Mac 4, Lutheran 3

At Girard, the Panthers scored four first half goals and held off a Crusader comeback Saturday.

Stauffer scored three goals, including a penalty kick goal, and Dalis Hetherington added a goal for North Mac (8-4-1).