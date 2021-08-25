Staunton schools pause in-person learning due to COVID spike

Staunton schools pause in-person learning due to COVID

By ERIN SANSON

Coal Country Times Reporter

Staunton School District announced on Thursday, August 19, that in person learning would be suspended until August 30 and the Staunton schools would all be closed. Closing schools was a measure recommended to the district by the Macoupin County Public Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health due to the significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases among students and the high number of students in quarantine. “Based on current information,” the statement sent to parents and guardians reads, “students not under a quarantine order may return to school for in person instruction on Monday, August 30, 2021.” The districts statement further reads, “An adaptive pause for in person instruction will allow the school custodial staff time to thoroughly sanitize with the goal to help slow any further spread of COVID. The adaptive pause means that all students will be full remote learning while the building is closed.”

A statement by the school district to media outlets reads “The Macoupin County Health Department in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Public Health made the recommendation that the Staunton School District take an adaptive pause from in-person learning at this time. This is due to increasing numbers of COVID-19 positive students and a rising number of students quarantined as a result of being close contacts. Based on these departments’ recommendations, the School District is opting to follow their advice and pursue a temporary closure in the best interest of the safety of students and staff in order to try to reduce the positive rates and the number of students requiring to be quarantined.

Therefore, Staunton School District will be taking an adaptive pause district-wide from August 20th through August 29th, with students returning to in-person learning on August 30, 2021. During this time, our students will continue to learn remotely. The Illinois State Board of Education has approved our plan to offer remote learning. The district will be working in conjunction with our local health department along with the State of Illinois to monitor the students and staff over the next few weeks in order to identify new cases and try to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our school and community. Our Administration and Board of Education thank all of you for your support and understanding.”

The increasing COVID numbers that the MCPHD and IDPH were monitoring were case numbers for the week of August 16-20. The schools closed on August 19, but the total number of positive COVID cases for that week amount to 16 cases among students and two positive cases among staff. 12 of the student cases were at the High School, 87 students were asked to quarantine. Two students at the elementary school tested positive, as did one staff member, 12 students in that school were quarantined. At the Middle school another two students tested positive, resulting in the quarantine of four students.

The previous week, measured from August 11-13, three students, one from each school had tested positive for COVID-19. In total, 12 students were placed in quarantine that week, but no staff members.

The week of August 23 has so far seen 17 students test positive. At the High school, 13 students had positive COVID tests, along with two students at the middle school, and two at the elementary. The same 103 students remain in quarantine from the week of the 16th, as well as the two COVID positive staff and one quarantined staff member.

See the August 26th edition of the Coal Country Times for the complete story.