Staunton robotics team wins award at state

Team GIR! (Girls Investigating Robotics), a Girl-Scout sponsored First Lego League (FLL) robotics team made up of sixth and eighth graders from Staunton and Mount Olive, took home the Research Award trophy at the FLL State Competition, held Jan. 28 in Champaign.

FLL is a robotics program for ages 9-14, designed to get children excited about science and technology, as well as teach them life skills. Along with programming robots, teams are also evaluated on an elaborate research project, as well as how they demonstrate FLL Core Values, including teamwork, collective learning, active participation and gracious professionalism. After practicing and preparing for months, teams meet at regional qualifying tournaments to be graded on the three elements, with top teams advancing to state competition.

GIR! qualified for the state tournament during the regional tournament held Dec. 3 at Henning Elementary School in Troy. In addition, GIR! won the Champions Award for their overall top performance at the regional tournament.

This year’s theme for the research project was “Animal Allies.” Each team had to research a problem in an interaction between animals and humans and come up with an innovative solution to solve that problem.

GIR! won the Research Award, which FLL states “recognizes a team that utilizes diverse resources to formulate an in-depth and comprehensive understanding of the problem they have identified.”

Team GIR! researched how to properly feed hummingbirds. They met with and interviewed experts, conducted experiments and learned through their research that people feeding hummingbirds the wrong thing can make the birds very sick. They worked with a a graphic designer to design and print a waterproof sticker that people can put on their hummingbird feeders to remind them about how to properly care for the birds.

Team GIR!’s sticker is available at Duda Ace Hardware in Staunton and includes the following advice:

– Don’t feed hummingbirds any dye, honey or artificial sweeteners;

– Change nectar every three to five days, daily in the summer; and

– Clean the feeder with vinegar and water (no soap) every time it is refilled.

“We’re very excited to have three Girl Scout robotics teams qualify for the state tournament,” said Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois STEM Program Manager Mary Buchanan. “We’re proud of all of our GSSI teams and their volunteer coaches. Competing on a robotics team takes a lot of dedication and hard work, along with the technical and teamwork skills that girls develop throughout the season.”

Members of Team GIR! (Girls Investigating Robotics) are, from left, coach Sarah Drury-Dothager, Sydnee Stanton, Emily Stanton, Abigail Lesko, Maia Dothager, Tori Hester, Olivia Crain, McKinley Dequaisie and coach Jason Dothager.