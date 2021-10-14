Staunton man shot, investigation ongoing

By ERIN SANSON

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat/Coal Country Times Reporter

On the morning of Thursday, October 7, came the report of a fatal shooting at a home in Staunton. Initial details revealed that a 22-year-old man was fatally shot at a home in the 600 block of North Union St. in Staunton shortly before 3:00 a.m. on Thursday morning. Staunton Police called in the Illinois State Police to assist in the investigation.

The victim was later identified as Austin Grant, a Staunton native. The investigation is still ongoing and neither the Illinois State Police nor Staunton Police have offered additional details at this time. A candlelight vigil was held for Grant at the soccer fields in Staunton on Saturday, October 9.