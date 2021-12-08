Staunton man sentenced to 15 years for armed violence

Staunton man sentenced to 15 years for armed

Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan J. Garrison announced that a former Staunton man has been sentenced to fifteen years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for a 2020 incident which recovered drugs and a firearm. On December 3, 2021, Judge Joshua A. Meyer accepted the guilty plea of Curtis L. Faust, 23, to one count of armed violence where Faust was sentenced to fifteen years.

On June 25, 2020, Trooper Dylan Geer of the Illinois State Police made a traffic stop on a white Plymouth. Trooper Geer was assisted by Sgt. Roger Diveley of the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Diveley conducted a free air sniff with his K-9 Mac who indicated for the presence of illegal drugs. A search was conducted where approximately a half ounce of methamphetamine, a loaded .22 High Standard Pistol Revolver with a defaced serial number, and multiple rounds for a .22 were located. Tropper Geer arrested Faust for aggravated possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver (class 1 felony), possession of a weapon by a felon (class 3 felony), possession of methamphetamine (class 2 felony) and various other lesser charges. Once reviewed by the Macoupin County State’s Attorney’s Office, the charges were enhanced to the armed violence charged (class X) to which the defendant pled guilty.

“The sentence today is thanks to the efforts of Illinois State Police District 18 and the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department,” said Garrison. “I would like to thank Trooper Geer and Sgt. Diveley for recognizing the signs of criminal activity and taking the steps necessary to get methamphetamine and weapons off the streets.”

Due to the enhanced charge, Faust must serve at least 85% of his sentence.